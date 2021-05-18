U.S. Senate votes to open debate on China’s technology bill





Chinese and American flags fly in front of a corporate building in Shanghai, China on April 14, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

The US Senate voted on Monday 86-11 to open debate on a measure allowing more than $ 110 billion for basic and advanced technological research over five years in the face of growing competitive pressure from China.

The Endless Frontier Act would allow the bulk of the money, $ 100 billion, to invest in basic and advanced research, research commercialization, and education and training programs in key technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will debate the bill for a week or two starting Tuesday.

“We can either have a world where the Chinese Communist Party sets the rules of the road for 5G, AI and quantum computing, or we can make sure the United States gets there first,” said Schumer, the calling it a generation’s investment in American science and American technology. “

The bill under consideration includes $ 2 billion to boost semiconductor production and research for the automotive and defense sector, but a group of senators are also working on a measure to include 52 billion dollars for chips, according to a draft summary of a proposal.

Despite discussions throughout the weekend, no final agreement on funding the chip provisions, allowed in a defense bill passed in January, has been reached.

Other China related invoices will likely be included in a final package.

Schumer said the bill “will strengthen weak spots in our economy like semiconductors.”

The White House said on Monday it supports the Endless Frontier bill that “would allow historic investments in critical research in science and engineering, from artificial intelligence to advanced energy … This would strengthen scientific research and technology commercialization activities at academic institutions across the country.

Republican Senator Steve Daines has said he will introduce an amendment this week to include production of critical minerals as part of a new program to help the United States remain competitive globally.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos