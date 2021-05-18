Singapore researchers partner with COP26 university network





Date: May 18, 2021

The UK’s network of COP26 universities and a leading research center in Singapore have announced a partnership to develop four reports that provide policy recommendations on climate action in the ASEAN region. This collaboration reflects Alok Sharmas’ request to designate COP26 President to the global academic community to deliver COP26’s strategic objectives. Minister Sharma mentioned this in an opening remark held at the COP26 University Network Climate Expo on May 17, 2021.

The COP26 University Network is a growing group of more than 70 UK-based universities and research institutions working together to raise ambitions for real results at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow. The first collaboration for the COP26 University Network brings together leading researchers from the UK and Singapore and other international academic partners to address the opportunities and innovation challenges associated with the transition to a low carbon and sustainable economy. ASEAN countries.

The four reports aim to support policy development and the UK’s international COP26 goals across Singapore and Southeast Asia, focusing on the following areas:

Adaptation and resilience: led by the University of Glasgow in the UK and the Singapore District Observatory

Energy Transition: Led by Newcastle University (UK) and National University of Singapore (NUS) Energy Research Institute and Southeast Asia Research Institute (ISEAS)-Yusof Ishak Institute

Green Finance: Imperial College London (UK) and Singapore Green Finance Center lead

Nature-Based Solutions: Leading the University of Nottingham (UK) and National University Singapore (NUS) Center for Nature-Based Climate Solutions

The report will be released ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy in November 2021. As COP26 President, the UK is committed to working closely with like-minded partners around the world. Multilateral groups such as the G7 to accelerate climate leadership in the form of more ambitious NDCs and long-term strategies, and real climate action.

HE Kara Owen, British High Commissioner for Singapore, said: “We all know nothing about climate change without the most effective international cooperation. This is the heart of the British COP Presidency. Our desire to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future is driving science and research partnerships. The SG-UK partnership for the future is between our two countries addressing priority issues in a way that makes a wider difference. Singaporean researchers are excited to join the growing family of COP26 University Network.

HE Lim Thuan Kuan, High Commissioner for Singapore in the UK, said: “We are pleased to team up with researchers from Singapore and the UK to contribute to this important and groundbreaking project. The joint report not only enhances our science and innovation cooperation under the Singapore-UK partnership for the future, but also discusses the challenges and opportunities arising from climate science and policymaking in the ASEAN region as we seek a transition to Asia. Will improve your understanding. Green economy.

Alyssa Gilbert, Chairman of the COP26 University Network, said: “It’s really exciting to see UK and Singapore university experts assembling technology to provide solution-driven evidence to their respective governments at this critical moment for climate action. .

This UK-Singapore partnership comes at a time when Southeast Asia is recognized as one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change, with four of the world’s top 10 ASEAN countries negatively affected by the impact of climate change.

The project was commissioned jointly by the UK Science and Innovation Network and the Climate Change and Energy Network, based in the UK High Commission in Singapore.

[End]

Nandini Prashad Communications Manager UK High Commissioner for Singapore



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos