What Gayle Smith Means for U.S. Vaccine DiplomacyExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President Biden has said the next phase in the fight against COVID-19 will take place overseas. His team is working on a new plan to send millions of doses around the world, leading an effort with other donor countries to defeat the virus. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has this profile of Gayle Smith, Biden’s contact on this diplomatic push.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: It was September 2014 and Ebola was progressing faster than global efforts to contain it. Gayle Smith was a senior National Security Council staff official when she called her longtime friend Susan Rice, then a national security adviser.

SUSAN RICE: And I vividly remember being with President Obama at the NATO summit in Wales and Gayle calling me late at night to talk about what we’re going to do about the epidemic of Ebola.

KEITH: Smith had come to the conclusion that American efforts in West Africa were insufficient.

RICE: That they were getting out of hand and the tools we had to address them were insufficient to meet the challenge.

KEITH: So that night they found a solution.

RICE: What if we could get the US military to play a meaningful role in a humanitarian response?

KEITH: Making this out of the box idea a reality took a lot of persuasion – the painstaking work of convincing everyone, including the military leadership. Ten days later, President Obama visited the CDC headquarters.

BARACK OBAMA: Hello everyone. Please take a seat.

KEITH: He would send 3,000 American troops to build field hospitals and distribute supplies.

OBAMA: And our forces will bring their expertise in command and control, logistics and engineering.

KEITH: This commitment has prompted other countries to participate. Smith was in the Oval Office when President Obama called other world leaders, asking them to help him. Stephen Morrison, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says Smith played a key role.

STEPHEN MORRISON: Until then, it was panic and paralysis in the international response to what was happening in West Africa. The turning point was to mobilize President Obama and focus on a game plan, and Gayle was at the center of that thinking.

KEITH: Smith has been immersed in difficult global challenges since the early 1980s. She was a journalist and aid worker when civil war and famine killed over a million people in Ethiopia and Eritrea. This left an indelible mark on his worldview and the need to work towards greater equity. Now 65, Smith has worked on international development in three Democratic administrations. Abby Maxman is CEO of Oxfam America.

ABBY MAXMAN: Here it is, that combination of activist, journalist, you know, and administrator. These are not all things that always go together.

KEITH: Activist isn’t generally a term used to describe people working in government, but that’s how people describe Smith. Most recently, she was CEO of ONE Campaign, a global poverty and disease advocacy group. She took six months leave for her new job. But just before that, she retweeted an article critical of the Biden administration, urging him to share excess vaccine doses. Tom Hart is the interim CEO of the ONE campaign.

TOM HART: She was very clear on her intentions before entering. I don’t think one can question his desire to move quickly and boldly in this position.

KEITH: He says the United States has contracts for at least half a billion doses more than they need. Smith is working on a plan to bring at least some of them into the world. Meanwhile, China and Russia have made progress. At a hearing last week, she was pressed by senators from both sides on what the United States is doing.

GAYLE SMITH: There’s no question that we need a big plan and the United States needs to be at the forefront of that. Frankly, I think that’s the difference between ending this pandemic in three or four years and ending it in one year, 18 months, two years.

KEITH: Smith said she was thinking in terms as bold as the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after WWII. Smith and his ONE campaign colleagues coined a phrase that has now become ubiquitous about the risk of variants if COVID is allowed to spread uncontrollably in poorer countries. None of us are safe until we are all safe.

Tamara Keith, NPR News.

