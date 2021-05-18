Renewables’#1 UK public wishlist for a green revolution’-ReNews





According to RenewableUK’s YouGov poll, the UK public wants renewable energy to be at the top of the government’s green growth initiatives.

YouGov asked for a weighted sample of 1700 people, ranking the ten key areas outlined in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Ten Core Plans for the Green Industrial Revolution.

Five times more people than any other green industry have endorsed the priority of renewable energy as their top choice.

The support is strong, especially for people over the age of 65, with 75% choosing renewable energy as one of the top three priorities for government investment.

Also, polls show that support for prioritizing renewable energy is far greater in people living within 8 kilometers of wind farms (49%) than those who don’t (46%).

Support for the construction of onshore wind farms is still overwhelmingly high at 70%, which is exactly the same level between those living within 8 km of the wind farm and those living elsewhere.

33% of people said they had a more positive opinion about onshore wind than it was 5 years ago.

This is stronger among those who feel that 36% of conservative voters are more positive, those aged 65 or older (37%), 18-24 years old (36%) and those living within 8 km of a wind farm (40%). .

RenewableUK Vice President Melanie Onn (pictured) said: We are pleased to see the overwhelming public support for governments that prioritize investments in renewable energy.

This, in turn, will not only create thousands of high-quality green jobs, but will also attract billions to private investment.

We can see the popularity of renewable energy reflected in our attitude to onshore wind.

The technology’s popularity is very high, and a third of the countries say they like onshore wind better than they did five years ago.

Ministers are maximizing investment in clean energy projects prepared at the UK’s next CfD auction and setting ambitious long-term targets for onshore wind, floating wind, renewable hydrogen, and offshore energy, thereby fueling this wave of public support for renewable energy. Urged to be aware.

Clarifying the milestones on the path to net zero is the best way to demonstrate global leadership in climate change ahead of the COP26 Summit hosted by the UK this year, and we are convinced that the supply chain is the UK. Great place to invest.

Other areas covered by the 10-point plan include accelerating the growth of low-carbon hydrogen, supplying new nuclear power, accelerating the transition to pollution-free vehicles, green public transport, cycling and walking, green aviation and green ships, green buildings, and carbon investments. Capture and store, protect the natural environment and green finance.

