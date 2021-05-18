US to allow more facilities to produce research marijuana | Science





Since 1968, this University of Mississippi facility has supplied all of the marijuana for American medical research. It’s about to change.

LANCE MURPHEY / The New York Times / Redux

In a bid to end a decades-long university’s monopoly on supplying marijuana for U.S. research, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced last Friday that it would soon license a number of facilities in growth. Since 1968, only one operation, the University of Mississippi, has been authorized to supply marijuana to American medical researchers who wish to explore its value in treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and pain. chronic.

The DEA announced on its website that it had sent a Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) to several manufacturers who had applied for licenses to cultivate cannabis for research studies. The memos come less than 6 months after the agency issued a final rule outlining exactly how the program would work. And they mark a huge change after years of delayed license applications. Although the use of marijuana is legal for medical purposes in 36 states and for recreational purposes in 17 states, use remains a criminal offense under federal law.

We were euphoric. It is a victory for scientific freedom. It’s finally a chance to use real-world cannabis in our own studies and provide genetically diverse cannabis to scientists across the country, says Sue Sisley, president and principal investigator of the Scottsdale Research Institute (SRI), who received the award. ‘one of the MOAs on Friday. In 2019, SRI sued the DEA to force it to end years of delay in processing license applications. Two other applicants, the Biopharmaceutical Research Company and Steven Groff, a doctor from York, Pa., Also received memos from the DEA, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sisley, a doctor who is also an assistant professor at Humboldt State University, says marijuana grown by the only facility currently licensed, the National Center for Natural Products Development at the University of Mississippi, is not not pure or potent enough for research. Other researchers report no problems with the available cannabis, but say the change is welcome nonetheless as a single facility cannot provide the amount or diversity of research needs. The elderly do not go to smoke. They’ll take a brownie, a candy. New manufacturers could supply us with these products, says Igor Grant, director of the Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research at the University of California, San Diego. “What is needed is more products and more diversity.

The DEA’s move ends a saga that began in 2016 when the administration of then-President Barack Obamas announced it would increase the number of growers licensed to produce marijuana. More than three dozen have applied for licenses. But their candidacies languished throughout President Donald Trump’s administration.

Under regulations released in December 2020 and the processes outlined in the Friday memo, the DEA will purchase cannabis from growers and supply it to funded National Institutes of Health and other researchers, although in some cases growers will provide. small quantities directly to laboratories. .

Some observers question the practicality of the system. It would be a huge leap [for DEA to move] from the role of an enforcer of federal law regulating marijuana to the responsibility for the purchase, possession and management of marijuana in the research supply chain. How is that going to work ?, Larry Houck, lawyer at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, wrote in an article on the FDA legal blog when the DEA first proposed the new rules in March 2020.

Nonetheless, for cannabis researchers and their lawyers, the news was welcome. A 50-year illegal government monopoly that has blocked scientific research into the medical uses of cannabis [has] ended, says Shane Pennington, lawyer at Vincente Sederberg LLP, who is representing SRI in two lawsuits against the agency.

