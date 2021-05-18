Investors protest big payouts for UK bosses





British companies are under strong pressure on executive salaries from shareholders as investors protest large payouts to the boss while the country fights the epidemic, supporting a remuneration resolution that falls to an eight-year low.

Companies including Rio Tinto, AstraZeneca, National Express, and Cineworld have had a big shareholder revolt in recent weeks as salaries are the biggest flashpoint of their annual meeting season.

Most payroll reports and policies are overwhelmingly signed by investors, but more than a third of shareholders objected to executive remuneration in at least 15 FTSE 350 companies this year.

According to figures from data provider Proxy Insight, the average turnout for all UK companies’ payroll reports is 7.3% this year, 4.8% in 2017, the highest opposition level since at least 2014. The average support was 92.7%. This year, it hit the lowest in at least eight years.

“While shareholder dissatisfaction with the quantity and structure of executive salaries has been on the rise for some time, Covid-19 has greatly relieved the problem.” Retired railroad worker.

Investors such as Railpen, Schroders, Fidelity, Legal and General Investment Management have asked the company to ensure that management’s salaries reflect the experience of a wider stakeholder.

Escott said, “If a company duplicates its staff, places additional staff, or receives government support, I expect the remuneration committee to ensure that senior management will be treated similarly to the rest of the staff,” Escott said. Said.

Neville White, Head of Responsible Investment Policy and Research at EdenTree Investment Management, said: [AGM] season”.

“Investors are looking for an appropriate and fair response to executive compensation when the performance of the company is more likely to have been hit by an epidemic and there is a wider social impact for many people, such as redundancy and sequelae,” he added.

This year’s uprising comes despite many executives being hit with salary cuts. A recent study by PwC, which surveyed the first 50 FTSE 100 companies to release their annual remuneration report for 2021, found that executive salaries for the UK’s largest companies have declined by more than a fifth since the epidemic began.

recommendation

According to data from Proxy Insight, shareholder support for the remuneration policy ranged from 94.2% last year to 91.1%.

Luke Hildyard, head of the High Pay Center think tank, said the epidemic has shown “the limitations of superstar CEOs in the face of greater economic power.”

Companies said they reduced their CEO pay packages this year and increased shareholder scrutiny of excessive pay, but “it’s important not to overstate this phenomenon.”

“CEOs of large corporations are still generally earning millions of pounds, which is still routinely approved by most investors,” Hildyard said.

“It remains to be seen whether the spirit of solidarity caused by the pandemic and blockade continues to build up or if it fades more than what is expected to return to normal.”

