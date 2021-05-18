UK experts fear increasing damage to online gambling





EXETER, ENGLAND-MARCH 18: A sign is displayed in the window of a downtown bookmaker listing sporting events that were canceled in Exeter, UK on March 18, 2020.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Since the start of the London coronavirus pandemic, UK gambling companies are increasingly working to strengthen and expand their online services.

The closure of commercial and social venues and the long-term cancellation of major sporting events have fundamentally changed the gambling landscape around the world.

For example, Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes listed on the FTSE 100, saw an 11% increase in core revenues in 2020, despite physical stores being closed in the past 12 months, to 843.3 million ($11.9 billion), of which 83.5 million Occurred at 50%. Online gambling services have skyrocketed.

The company’s share price hit an all-time high at 17.25 per share at the end of April, up more than 36% year-on-year as of the Monday close. Currently, it has risen about 124% from its recent lows at the time of the initial collapse caused by Covid in March 2020. Companies like 888 Holdings, Rank Group, and Gamesys have all been strong since last March. Meanwhile, Bet365’s CEO Denise Coates posted the highest annual salary in British corporate history of 466 million last year.

However, increased isolation, boredom, stress, anxiety or financial worries for many during the pandemic has also raised concerns about the potential surge in addiction and harmful gambling.

The Gambling Commission, the UK’s regulator, has found that while fewer people gamble during the pandemic, many of the online gambling consumers who have already participated are expanding into new activities and spending more time and money betting.

The Commission has expressed particular concern about the increased occupancy of online slot machines, as engaging in a wider range of gambling activities may be associated with a higher level of “moderate risk and troubled gambling”.

Dependence on the vulnerable

Matt Zarb-Cousin, co-founder of Gamban, a software provider that blocks access to gambling sites, told CNBC last March that digital advertising has tripled since the UK’s first shutdown, causing sports facilities to be canceled and gambling companies to slot and More intense activities such as casino games.

“Broadly speaking, the business model is to get people to register to bet on soccer or races or sports, sometimes run with very low margins with no margin at all, and sometimes attract as many people as they can be a defeated leader. Slots and casino games are products with significantly higher margins and more addictive,” explains Zarb-Cousin.

He also noted that while gambling companies allow customers to exclude themselves from their service if they are concerned about the degree of gambling, in reality they rely on a very small percentage of customers at risk for significant returns.

LONDON, UK-JUNE 16: General view inside Ladbrokes betting shop on Putney High Street as betting shops reopen before Royal Ascot on June 16, 2020

Andrew Reddington/Getty Images

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Liverpool last year found that across UK gambling companies, 5% of accounts with the highest annual spending that Zarb-Cousin identified as having the highest risk of damage from gambling were the company’s GGY (Gross Gambling Revenue).

Slots and casino games accounted for 93% of GGY in online gambling across all operators in the study, and gambling products were more likely to be used by people in areas with high levels of deprivation. Players from the poorest regions of the UK were found to have disproportionately high spending in terms of GGY.

Meanwhile, most account holders earned money or made minor losses in a year, with 84.5% of account holders spending less than 200 in a year. According to this study, there were more than 20 individual bets on the average betting day at 1.4% of accounts.

No interruption, little regulation

The UK government is currently reviewing The Gambling Act 2005, which underlies all gambling regulations to test its suitability for the digital age.

UK gambling companies have grown exponentially over the past decade as smartphones have made online gambling ubiquitous. Zarb-Cousin, who overcame the addiction to fixed odds betting terminals, said that so far loose regulation has allowed these companies to become “a giant monolith” in the UK economy.

“It says quite a bit about our economy and our approach to regulation, and in general, when huge gains arise, there is inevitably more regulation or confusion,” he said.

“There was no innovation or disruption in gambling, and all accounts were very poorly regulated.”

However, he suggested that as the government continues to scrutinize the industry, tighter regulations will be inevitable over the next few years.

LONDON, UK-JUNE 1: General view of closed gambling shops on Putney High Street as horse racing resumes competitive activity on June 1, 2020 in London, UK

Andrew Reddington/Getty Images

An industry group, the Gambling and Gaming Commission, emphasized that its members levied 4.5 billion taxes on the UK Treasury, supporting 119,000 jobs in the UK, and 7.7 billion taxes on the UK economy as a total added value.

Along with their significant contribution to sports sponsorship, BGC members have also committed 10 million to youth gambling damage prevention programs and 100 million to problem gambling treatment services by 2024.

A spokesperson for the BGC said to CNBC that it would be a “evidence-driven process”, welcoming the review of gambling laws and government endorsements, stating that the overall proportion of gambling issues was stable for 20 years at 0.5%. According to the latest government data

“During the pandemic, the number of safer gambling messages on betting websites has more than doubled, and the number of direct interventions where customers spend more time and money than before Covid has increased by 25%.”

“We hope the Gambling Review strikes a balance between properly protecting vulnerable people while not compromising the delights of millions of British fluttering completely safely.”

Phone support’getting harder’

Anna Hemmings, CEO of GamCare, a gambling addiction support charity, told CNBC that the number of people asking for help after the first churn when the pandemic began, is now steadily increasing than ever before, as people tackled a variety of different issues. Pandemic level.

“Importantly, we are seeing more mental health problems, more protection problems, more domestic violence, etc. because the nature of the phone has become more difficult,” she added.

Apart from the gambling committee’s review, the Ministry of Health and Human Services has pledged to address issues such as drug and alcohol addiction by expanding and improving the treatment of gambling-related harm.

“There is a serious problem with the amount of money going into research, education, and treatment,” Hemmings explains. “It’s very low compared to drugs and alcohol, and we’ve seen huge cuts in recent years,” explains Hemmings. GamCare’s top priority in treatment programs awaits government reviews.

GamCare runs a partnership called TalkBanStop, a program that helps people at risk start recovering by combining counseling and practical tools with Gamban and GamStop, free self-exclusion schemes that allow gamblers to limit their online activities.

Hemmings says, “A big part of our work is encouraging people to come earlier, because people tend to get things going bad before they turn to help, and the sooner they get help, the sooner the damage can be minimized,” Hemmings said. Said. Overall navigation declined during the pandemic due to the NHS backlog and reluctance to pay for health care.

“We need to put the whole population back in a positive seeking help mode where it is legal to seek help in the early stages.”

