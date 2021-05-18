Climate Change: No Gas Boilers Sold To Reach Net Zero By 2025 | Climate news





The International Energy Agency (IEA) should not sell new fossil fuel boilers from 2025 to meet its net zero emissions targets by 2050.

The Net Zero by 50 report, released on Monday, revealed that as coal demand declines, no new coal mines are needed from now on, and there are no oil or gas exploration or supply sites.

By 2035, sales of new gasoline and diesel cars around the world will be ended.

Continued investing money in oil and gas projects could be a “junk investment,” and domestic climate targets could get out of the process, the IEA’s managing director told Sky News.

Dr Fatih Birol said, “The UK is taking exemplary action on the climate when looking at what it is doing at home and abroad.

“But if they still offer licenses for coal, oil or gas investment or exploration, this could contradict domestic climate targets.”

The British government has been criticized, including its own Climate Change Committee, after not initially intervening in the Cumbria County Council’s plan to build a new deep coal mine for the first time in the last 30 years.

Image: A new coal mine is planned for Whitehaven in Cumbria.

Subsequently, a public investigation into the Whitehaven Colliery program was announced, and the government “call” the mine application. This means that you have a final say on whether or not to proceed.

The recent decision by the government not to rule out new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea has struck green group anger, which Greenpeace described as “a tremendous failure in climate leadership.”

“The world doesn’t need new investments in oil, coal or gas. Some investors, some governments can continue to invest in the exposure of new oil fields or opening up new coal mines,” said Dr. Virol.

“It’s up to them, but it doesn’t match our reaching our climate goals.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released the first net zero energy guide for decision makers ahead of the UK-sponsored COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow in November.

So far, even if the government’s climate commitment has been fully achieved, “by 2050, it will be far below the level required to zero global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and will give the world an equal opportunity to limit the planet. According to the report, the temperature rises to 1.5C.

Dr. Birol said the path to overhauling the world’s energy systems is “narrow, but if you take immediate action, you can achieve it.”

The IEA sets the key steps towards creating a clean energy system:

Making the most of existing clean energy solutions such as solar and wind power Developing clean energy technologies to help move away from carbon-intensive industries such as aviation, steel and cement First, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels oil, gas and coal

This report is designed to inform the “high-level negotiations underway at COP26” between governments, but can also be used by organizations that assess investment risk and develop energy strategies.

The IEA says that these changes cannot happen without the continued support and participation of citizens affected by all changes.

“The clean energy transition is for people,” said Dr. Birol.

