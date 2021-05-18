US News reveals ranking of best 2021-22 vacations





WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –US News & World Report, publisher of Top Hotels, Top Cruise Lines and Top Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual ranking of the best vacation destinations. The new ranking highlights the best places in the world to visit, as well as regional lists like the best places to visit in the United States and niche lists like the best small towns to visit in the United States. In addition to these legacy rankings, new listings include the best weekend getaways in the south, the best weekend getaways in the midwest, and the best mountain towns to visit in the United States.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen an influx of travelers looking to escape the slow pace of nature, in search of destinations such as well-known national parks, scenic beaches and small mountain towns. The trend continues this year, especially as tourists continue to adhere to CDC travel guidelines and seek vacation spots with space to expand, ”said Christine Smith, travel editor at US News. “US News’ Best Vacations lists highlight a wide variety of destinations both near home and abroad, helping tourists find the best location to match their interests and wallet.”

The South Island of New Zealand, with its breathtaking mountain views, wide range of extreme sports and stunning golden beaches, ranks number one among the best places in the world to visit. Paris, known for its main tourist attractions, legendary cuisine and unique charm, comes in at # 2. Bora Bora at # 3, Maui, Hawaii at # 4 and Tahiti at # 5 complete the top five destinations . As more countries reopen to Americans and national regions are ready to welcome visitors, the rankings can guide consumers towards planning their long-awaited next vacation.

Once again, the calming lure of forests, canyons, and mountain ranges puts national parks at the top of the list of the best places to visit in the United States. Grand Canyon National Park tops the rankings, followed by Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Maui, Hawaii, and Glacier National Park. The unparalleled views at each destination provide a quiet escape from the chaos of the home office. The new list of the best mountain towns to visit in the United States also offers the best of both worlds for travelers who want to hike or bike while enjoying the comforts of small town living. Gatlinburg, Tennessee, tops this list, followed by Bar Harbor, Maine and Telluride, Colorado, which round out the top three.

For those who want to stay close to home or just want a quick getaway, lists of the best weekend getaways in the south and the best weekend getaways in the Midwest offer places known for their welcoming locals and their many activities, including Asheville, North Carolina. and Chicago. Adventurers with a little more free time can explore a spot on the best small towns to visit in the United States. Bar Harbor, Maine tops this list, offering plenty of East Coast charm, great whale-watching opportunities, and easy access to Acadia National Park.

US News has analyzed more than 1,100 destinations using a methodology that combines traveler opinions, as provided by user votes, with analysis from experts and publishers. Each destination is rated in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive rating of each destination.

US News also announced an update to the ranking of the best destinations in Europe, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Pacific and Central and South America. And for those looking for an affordable getaway, US News ranks cheap US vacation options. andEurope.

2021-22 US News & World Report Top Holiday Rankings See the full rankings here.

The Best Places in the World to Visit The Best Places to Visit in the United States South Island, New Zealand 1. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona2. Paris 2. Yosemite National Park, California3. Bora Bora, French Polynesia 3. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming4. Maui, Hawaii 4. Maui, Hawaii 5. Tahiti, French Polynesia 5. Glacier National Park, Montana

Best Historic Towns to Visit in the United States Best Small Towns to Visit in the United States Washington, DC 1. Bar Harbor, Maine2. Boston 2. Telluride, Colorado3. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania 3. Jackson Hole, Wyoming 4. Philadelphia 4. Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada 5. Williamsburg, Virginia 5. Sedona, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mexico Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean 1. Tulum1. Saint Lucia 2. Playa del Carmen 2. British Virgin Islands 3. Cancun 3. Turks and Caicos Islands 4. Cozumel 4. United States Virgin Islands5. Guanajuato 5. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

About US News & World Report

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and politicians to make better, more informed decisions on important issues that affect their lives. A multi-faceted digital media company with education, health, money, travel, cars, news and 360 reviews platforms, US News provides rankings, independent reports, data journalism, consumer advice and US News Live events. Over 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and advice. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

