Delivery Character Scam: An nasty new wave of scams sweeping the UK | money





When 70-year-old Julia Whittaker received a text from Royal Mail in early March saying she missed delivery, she clicked to pay as directed when she received a text saying she had to pay a 2.99 fee to receive the parcel. It happened where people didn’t pay the correct postage and you are asked for a difference.

There was nothing wrong with her bank Santander until she got a call from someone who claimed to work in the fraud department that her account had suspicious activity. She hung up, dialed the number she found on the bank’s website, and spoke with someone she called Dominic. Dominique said he paid Amazon $750 at an address in another city. In the days that followed, the man convinced her that her account had been stolen and convinced her to visit the branch twice and transfer 35,000 to another bank that would be safe from criminals.

I wanted to hide. I wanted to hide under the blanket and never came out Julia Whittaker

I kept thinking. This isn’t real, she says, but he’s very convincing. It was my daughter who read something similar on the Guardian and said it was a scam.

Whittaker was victimized by the scam that the scammer had a fee to pay before delivering the parcel by sending a message claiming to be from Royal Mail or another courier company. The text and email contain a link to a web page requesting payment details and other personal information. Scammers use it to set up an account or payment in the victim’s name, or pretend to be a bank employee to initiate a more sophisticated scam that tells them to transfer money to an account controlled by the victim.

The scammer who spoke to Whittaker said he suspected the breach was originating from someone at a local branch. He said he opened an account in another bank in the name of his husband and that money must be transferred to this bank to keep the bank safe. On the first day she transferred 25,000, and on the second day she moved back 10,000 money, which she plans to move home with her husband.

Eventually I yelled at him why he couldn’t close my account, but he said it was under the control of the Financial Conduct Authority. It was very sophisticated.

After she talked to her daughter and realized that she had been scammed, she contacted Santander, and as a result her account was suspended. With the help of her children and independent fraud expert Richard Emery, she wrote to the bank and refunded every penny ever since. But at first she felt terrible. I wanted to hide. I wanted to hide under the blanket and never came out.

Scams using the delivery company name aren’t new, but the online shopping boom and confusion over new fees that came in after the December 31 Brexit transition period ended gave scammers a larger pool of potential victims to phishing. Previous incarnations Not only have people tended to text messages around Christmas time, expecting parcels from friends and recently expecting online delivery, but they also put a card in their letterbox asking recipients to call their premium rate numbers.

The lockdown has made us all mail order shoppers, which means that spam texts are more likely to arrive to anyone expecting a parcel. Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting center for these types of crimes, couldn’t provide figures across the delivery industry, but between June 2020 and January 2021, it received 2,867 crime reports mentioning DPD, and victims were in the same period. . The suspicious email reporting service launched in December last year sent 533 bogus DPD emails per day.

When Guardians asked their readers if they were victims of fraud, they received more than 120 responses in 5 days. Some entered the text and the details before the people on the website smelled the rat. Others even hit enter before realizing that something was wrong. Others were completely caught.

Among the victims were doctors, teachers, psychologists, and business owners, many of whom said they were busy when the text arrived, and were bewildered because they were accepted. The text was allegedly sent by Royal Mail, Hermes, DPD and DHL, and contained similar messages relating to unpaid charges that must be met before a second delivery attempt can be made.

Grimsby’s Neil [Royal Mail] About the extra charge for the parcel that matches what I ordered. One reader who didn’t want to give her a name said she was expecting a few items when she got a message that she owed her 2. I clicked the link and filled out the form without knowing and thinking that there are additional tariffs due to Brexit. I asked for bank and card details, but I hardly thought about it because I didn’t ask for a password.

One student who ordered the dress online said he was expecting the cost of his income because he came from abroad. So, she usually finds scams well, but texts asking for a fee were pulled out. I moved to the same page as the Royal Mail site. Then I realized it was a scam. I just went to get my card, but my mobile banking was down and I was scammed [out of] 300. I later found out that they used the money to buy an electric scooter.

Great Yarmouth’s neighborhood manager, Louise Tully, 35, was caught almost every day ahead of her daughter’s birthday when parcels arrived. The message she received is claimed to come from DPD. Looking back, I had to be notified when billed and request card details. But I created the web page and continued. A few days later, she got a phone call from NatWest claiming it was a scam team, and in the end she was tricked into providing the details the scammer used to set up Apple Pay linked to her account. They immediately tried to pay hundreds of pounds worth of goods and the bank contacted me and warned me. The criminals tried to spend a total of $600, but Tully got a full refund. I felt so stupid, she says. I got paranoid about banking and reset all my passwords and information.

It made me feel vulnerable and made me aware of the dark side of humanity.

Not all scams happen so quickly. Rose of Cambridge received an email from DPD waiting for the face cream to be delivered in December. She says I entered the details because I didn’t think straight away that I got home. Coming to my senses, I called the bank and canceled the card.

A man from the bank scam department answered the phone and everything looked fine until February, when someone tried to spend $745 on kitchen equipment using her account. He seemed to be calling the Halifaxs phone number, and said that she could see what she was doing on the cell phone banking app. So she says I’m so sure. I said a few times: Halifax wouldn’t ask it, but he said: This is the time of the coronavirus and it’s not a normal time.

Rose had a strange feeling that she was being bullied, but said she wanted to do the right thing. I’ve never felt that way before, she says. Like other victims, she was persuaded to transfer money to her account to keep it safe. She transferred more than 8,000 people and tried to move more when the app crashed. Then he hung up the phone. She ran to the bank, realized that it was closed, and called to get the money back. It was only a few weeks after she got a refund. It makes me feel vulnerable, she says. It gave me a glimpse into the dark side of humanity.

Royal Mail says it works with law enforcement agencies and organizations like the Chartered Trading Standards Institute to share information and protect people from fraud. A spokesperson says the company will only send email and SMS notifications when requested by the sender when using a trackable product that provides this service. Royal Mail adds: If a customer has to pay an extra fee for an underscore item, the customer is notified by leaving a gray fee on the card payment. We do not request payment by email or text. The only time a customer is asked to pay by email or text is when customs duties are imposed. In these cases, it also leaves a gray card informing the customer that there is a fee to be paid prior to launching the product.

The website has advice on how to spot fake notifications and what to do.

UK Finance, which represents the banking industry, says that banks will not require customers to transfer money to a secure account and will not suddenly contact you to ask for a password, full password or password. Customers should follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and report the fraudulent text by passing them to 7726 (which should work with all mobile service providers).

If you get a text message, phone call, or email claiming to be from a trusted organization such as a courier or bank, pause and think before sharing any money or information. Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crimes at UK Finance, says don’t click on links or attachments just in case it’s a scam.

Most of the readers who responded to our callouts decided not to reveal their names, but wanted to leave a record to prevent others from falling victim to scammers. Another Rose said that her father received a text from the Royal Mail in April that he missed delivery and that he had to pay a 1.45 fee to receive the parcel. The doctor in her late 60s had already provided details when she said she thought it was a scam. They called the bank and canceled all cards, Rose says. A few hours later they got a call from the bank scam team. My dad thought this was part of what happened and did so when he was asked to generate a code on his security key device. That evening they realized that 20,000 people had been debited from their account.

The couple’s bank agreed to pay it back. Her father was shaken by what had happened and was rather embarrassed, but by telling people about it, she hopes that others will not fall into a similar trap. As the case progressed, each part felt completely plausible.

Rose adds: This is a very elaborate scam and many would have belonged to it. I got a similar text last week, and I got to include a postal code. Had it not happened to my father the week before, they would have paid very well for the reshipment they requested.

