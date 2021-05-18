United States pledges to welcome 250 asylum seekers per day under concession to lawyers





As part of negotiations in a case in federal court, the Biden administration has agreed to allow up to 7,750 asylum seekers stranded in Mexico to enter the United States each month, the principal told CBS News on Monday. American Civil Liberties Union attorney overseeing the trial.

As part of the new deal, the Biden administration has pledged to process up to 250 asylum seekers deemed vulnerable by advocacy groups daily and allow them to continue their legal proceedings on U.S. soil.

Eligible individuals would be exempt from the policy of Title 42, a Trump-era public health decree under which most single adult migrants and some families with children continue to be deported from the United States without having the opportunity to seek asylum.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been making humanitarian exceptions to the Title 42 rule for months. However, under the deal, the Biden administration pledged to create “a streamlined process to assess and process” applications to allow vulnerable families with children and adults to enter the United States, according to Lee Gelernt. , which conducted negotiations on behalf of the ACLU. .

Recently, US border officials allowed no more than 35 migrant families deemed vulnerable in Mexico to enter the United States per day. So far 2,000 asylum seekers have been admitted to the United States as part of ACLU negotiations with the Biden administration, Gelernt added.

Families and individuals authorized to enter the United States legally under this process are assigned appointments to present themselves at designated ports of entry. They are also tested for COVID-19 in Mexico, before entering the United States.

Expanding the admissions process for asylum seekers without pending U.S. cases is the latest concession the Biden administration has made in its negotiations with the ACLU, which has sued the government in an attempt to stop the deportations. migrant families under Title 42 of public health. authority.

Last week, CBS News reported that US authorities had ended the practice of robbing families of migrants they had encountered in South Texas hundreds of miles away, in El Paso or San Diego, in an attempt to to deport them to Mexico.

While Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it had halted flights based on operational needs, Gelernt confirmed on Monday that the Biden administration had agreed to suspend the policy as part of the negotiations. Gelernt noted that the government reserves the right to resume flights “if it considers the circumstances warrant”.

Young Colombian migrants wait for treatment after surrendering to authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 12, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. RINGO CHIU

In a hearing before a Senate committee last week, Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, asked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if DHS had stopped the flights “due to pressure from leftist groups.” and suggested that the Biden administration could engage in “friendly litigation” with the ACLU.

Mayorkas denied both charges, saying DHS does not make political decisions due to outside pressure.

“I have been a lawyer for about 35 years now. ‘Friendly litigation’ is a phenomenon that I am not familiar with at all,” Mayorkas added.

DHS representatives did not respond to questions posed by CBS News on Monday evening. The ministry had previously acknowledged that it was working to “streamline” a program for processing vulnerable asylum seekers.

In November 2020, Gelernt succeeded in convincing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to join two other federal judges in ruling that deportations of unaccompanied children under the Title 42 rule were likely illegal. Sullivan’s order blocking deportations of unaccompanied children was lifted in late January, but the Biden administration formally exempted these minors from the Title 42 process.

In February, the ACLU agreed to suspend a separate trial on family evictions to negotiate with the Biden administration. The suspension has been extended several times to give the parties more time to negotiate, but Gelernt said the ACLU’s position is that Title 42 should be dismantled in its entirety.

“While these concessions will hopefully save lives, but they are not a substitute for eliminating Title 42 and completely restoring asylum processing,” Gelernt told CBS News.

The process that the Biden administration has pledged to expand is separate from another program that has led to the admission of more than 10,000 asylum seekers that the Trump administration had previously been required to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

Unlike asylum seekers treated as part of the withdrawal from the Trump-era Stay-in-Mexico policy, migrants benefiting from Title 42 exceptions do not have ongoing trials because they have never been allowed to seek refuge in the United States.

Despite the exceptions, officials in the Biden administration have said they will continue the Title 42 policy for the foreseeable future, repeatedly stating that the southern border “is closed.”

In President Biden’s first three full months in office, U.S. officials carried out more than 295,000 Title 42 deportations along the southern border, deporting 49,000 migrant parents and children traveling with families, government data shows .

In recent weeks, however, US border officials have allowed most migrant families to stay in the United States while their cases are on trial, accusing Mexico of refusing to accept families with children under the age of 7. in the state of Tamaulipas.

About 65% of migrant families encountered along the southern border in April were treated under U.S. immigration laws, instead of being deported under Title 42 public health authority.

