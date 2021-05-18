National Data Strategy Forum launched to help UK become the world’s number one data destination





Launched to provide the UK’s national data strategy and help countries harness the immense power of data, the new Forum Data will play an important role in boosting opportunities and prosperity in the UK region by driving innovation and growth. Data sharing enactment

The National Data Strategy Forum was announced today by the government to help countries seize data opportunities and solidify the UK as the number one data destination in the world.

Media and Data Minister John Whittingdale and techUK Director Sue Daley will chair the forum that brings together key voices from industry, privacy groups and academia to help implement the UK’s national data strategy.

The National Data Strategy is an ambitious growth-promoting strategy that advances the UK in building the world’s best data economy that works for everyone while ensuring public confidence in data use.

The move was announced as the government announced its response to strategic consultations. This strategy presents five priority missions that need to be taken to capitalize on the opportunities that data provides.

Realize the value of data across the economy Promote growth and secure a reliable data regime Innovate government’s use of data to increase efficiency and improve public services. Ensure the security and resiliency of the infrastructure on which data depends Advocate for international data flow

Prior to the techUK event to launch a new forum, media and data minister John Whittingdale said:

Through the epidemic, we have learned to process data for the public good faster, more efficiently and responsibly. Now we must use that valuable lesson.

Today we are launching a new forum to support the delivery of a national data strategy and to become the world’s premier data destination that promotes growth and creates jobs while maintaining high standards of data protection and governance.

The government is committed to redefining the way data is used in public services to improve the lives of people across the UK, countries fighting COVID-19 when data is used quickly, efficiently and responsibly for modeling, forecasting. Representatively pointed out. Ultimately, it controls the spread of the virus.

The Met Office’s climate data has helped researchers around the world understand the link between seasonality and viral transmission, and data sharing between healthcare trusts has helped develop faster treatment options.

Now the government is taking the next step to see how the UK can leverage its existing UK strengths to increase the use of data in business, government, and civil society.

Work is already underway to provide a strategy. 2.6 million data projects to help detect online damage have been launched, and last month the National Statistical Data Science Campus Office said it was already breaking its targets by educating nearly 700 public sector analysts to use state-of-the-art data tools and technologies. It is set in September.

Respondents to the National Data Strategy Consultation identified the need for action to help the UK realize the benefits of better data use and overwhelmingly agreed that the National Data Strategy provides an adequate framework.

Many respondents recognized the need to embrace data as an opportunity to drive productivity and innovation across the economy, rather than a threat to manage given risks such as cyberattacks or data breaches.

New central digital and data offices have been created to drive digital, data and technology innovation across government.

The government is also putting new data-sharing codes in Congress to make data sharing clearer and easier for businesses today. Code developed by the Information Commissioners Offices (ICOs) gives organizations practical advice on how to conduct responsible data sharing.

The ICO has launched a data sharing information hub with guidelines and practical tools to help businesses share data fairly, legally and transparently while protecting people’s privacy.

In February, the government started recruiting new information commissioners who will empower people to use their data to achieve their economic and social goals and focus on privacy.

It is also leading change in the global arena. As a member of the UK’s G7 President, the government last month agreed on an ambitious vision to bring together the world’s leading democratic countries and place technology at the heart of a global effort to build a better environment from the epidemic.

Based on this, the UK will also host a future technology forum this September. The forum will bring together like-minded democratic partners to discuss the role of technology and data in supporting an open society and solving global challenges.

British Intelligence Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said:

We welcome the announcement of the government’s response to the NDS (National Data Strategy) consultation. This affirms the need for the UK to maintain high data protection standards to maintain a regulatory framework to respond to the rapidly evolving technological and social environment.

We also welcome Congress to enact the ICO Data Sharing Code today. Together with NDS, this code gives individuals and organizations the confidence that data can be used to drive economic growth, drive innovation, and deliver efficient public services while protecting people’s information.

Data is one of the greatest assets of the modern world, and shaping the public’s trust and transparency in the people will be important for harnessing the power of data over the next decade. Today’s announcement is an important milestone in the journey.

Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation at techUK, said:

Today’s announcement shows how determined the government is to make the UK a global destination for data innovation.

techUK is pleased to take our role as co-chair of the National Data Strategy Forum. The forum brings together industry, academia, and civil society to support innovation and deliver a data strategy built on trust, helping you unlock the potential of data-driven technologies across the UK.

Cabinet Secretary Julia Lopez said:

The central digital and data office supports the ambitions of the national data strategy by transforming government data use to increase efficiency and improve public services. A focus on improving data standards, ethics and quality across governments will lead to more personalized public services that save taxpayers money.

End

Note to editors:

Read the full UK government response to the National Data Strategy Advisory.

The government’s new 2.6 million online safety data project is modeling how improved systems for data classification and sharing can support competitive commercial markets with tools that can detect online harm such as cyberbullying, harassment, or suicidal ideation. There is. Through this program, the government will review and upgrade data standards and systems that support online damage monitoring and reporting, such as child sexual abuse, hate speech, self-harm and suicidal ideation.

The new ICO code sets out best practices for businesses when considering data sharing such as: Risk assessment using Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA); Follow best practices to enter into data sharing agreements. Follow the core principles of data protection law. The accountability principle means that you are responsible for compliance and must be able to demonstrate compliance. We share personal data fairly and transparently. Before you start sharing, identify at least one legitimate basis for sharing your data. We process personal data securely through appropriate organizational and technical measures.

