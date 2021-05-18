US and Taiwan partner to improve patient safety





BOSTON, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Researchers from Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Taipei Medical University and Taiwan-based startup Aesop Technology today announced the results of a new joint study on the international transferability of machine learning (ML) models for detecting medication errors. The results were recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research – Medical Informatics.

Work to reduce medication errors

Medication errors are a growing financial and health burden that results in economic costs of approximately US $ 20 billion and more than 250,000 deaths per year in the United States alone.

Medication errors can occur at any stage of the medication process, including prescribing, dispensing, administration and monitoring, with prescribing errors accounting for 50% of the total.

When caring for patients, physicians go through complex decision-making processes to accurately write a prescription. First, they should clearly define the patient’s problem and list the therapeutic goal before choosing an appropriate drug treatment based on age, gender and possible allergies. They also need to consider dosage, drug interaction, potential drug discontinuation, drug cost, and other therapies, and all of them need to be done instantly and simultaneously.

“Reducing medication errors at the source is essential. However, to help physicians be better informed and make better decisions, they need more specific suggestions and alerts. machine learning can help make better decisions and improve patient safety and quality of care, ”said Dr David W. Bates, chief of general internal medicine and primary care at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

For technology to help solve these problems, it is essential that machine learning understands these variables. For this to be successful, data must be properly collected, organized and maintained.

Taiwan is one of the few countries in the world that has a centralized and well-structured electronic health record (EHR) system organized by the Taiwan National Health Insurance Administration. This gives it a competitive advantage in the development of medical AI systems using machine learning based on data from medical records.

The Future of Healthcare: Global Collaborative Intelligence

The study was conducted in partnership with Harvard Medical School, Taipei Medical University and Aesop, the first federated learning model for medication error prevention optimized by combining models from multiple countries.

“Our AI model for drug safety was formed by one of the world’s largest prescription databases, 1.5 billion well-coded prescriptions from the United States and Taiwan, to learn the association between diagnosis, drugs and the complex prescribing behavior of physicians in different countries. A study has shown that the model formed by federated learning (FL) achieves remarkable performance comparable to the other two models formed by individual data sets, ”said Jim Long, CEO and co-founder of Aesop Technology.

Through the implementation, the system can immediately provide adaptive suggestions to help the physician better fill the prescription whenever physicians prescribe diagnoses or medications that cannot be explained. The new model has been rolled out in several hospitals and has since been extended to the eastern and western United States to detect medication errors before they have an impact.

“Data-driven medicine requires huge and diverse medical datasets. The biggest challenge is to successfully implement data-driven applications in clinical practice, from local to global, without compromising patient safety and privacy. FL provides the solution by training algorithms collaboratively without exchanging the data itself. said Dr. Yu-Chuan Jack Li, President-elect of the International Association of Medical Informatics (IMIA) and Professor Emeritus of Taipei Medical University.

The result is a breakthrough in the international portability of medical AI. It demonstrates a way to provide practical data-driven prescribing support to improve patient safety in the United States, although it can be difficult to obtain data to develop these systems locally.

About Aesop Technology Aesop Technology, formerly under the umbrella of Taipei Medical University, aims to support decision making during the prescribing process and improve patient safety, through AI technology.

Contact Jeremiah Scholl, Vice-President and Co-Founder[email protected]T: 408 707 0093 www.aesoptek.com

Aesop SOURCE technology

Related links

https://www.aesoptek.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos