London Home Prices 2021: Real Estate Boom Left Black Brits Without Anything





Buying a place to live is the single most important way to prosper in the UK, and scrutinizing the real estate market is so central to life that it becomes a national entertainment. However, black people run the risk of lagging behind generations as urban luxury reveals racial wealth gaps.

The central accumulation of wealth through home ownership by black families in the last decade in the UK is zero, data collected exclusively for Bloomberg by the Office for National Statistics. In contrast, the white British family held their property and land over the same period, raising about 115,000 pounds ($163,000).

There are many reasons for the imbalance. The biggest reason for this is that only about 30% of black families are homeowners. The figures show that they are having a hard time not only accumulating wealth, but also getting enough income to pass on to their children.

“This is absolutely devastating,” said Wanda Wyporska, Managing Director of the British charity Equality Trust. “This represents a big gap and shows that this is about a structural problem.”

Notting Hill’s affluent neighborhood is known for its colorful streetscapes.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Nowhere is the gap wider than London, where nearly 60% of blacks in England and Wales live and the cost of living accounts for the savings potential. The capital of England is “one of the most expensive cities in the world where no one can climb the housing ladder unless parents are lucky enough to own their own home,” said Akwugo Emejulu, professor of sociology at Warwick University. Study inequality across Europe.

An extreme example of luxury is the Notting Hill area, synonymous with postwar slums and racial riots before it turned into one of the most coveted areas in the British capital.

Neighborhoods have changed almost imperceptibly since the Caribbean diaspora shared the story of home-cooked meals at mangrove restaurants during racial tensions in Britain in the 1970s and 80s. It was attacked at least 12 times by police before closing almost 30 years ago, and last year’s Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen became the subject of the film. The site is currently a bar that sells teacup cocktails for £12.

The only reggae music store left in the area is People’s Sound Records, a few doors down the road. The ruined building where black and white working-class families lived is now millions of pounds of real estate.

“We’ve actually taken a lot of steps from where we thought we were moving forward,” said Yvette Williams, 55, a community activist who was honored by the Queen. “The fact that in this community we own nothing will always give us control over how little or how much others give us, and that puts us in our place.”

Property ladder

The median wealth of a black family’s property is £0.

Source: National Statistical Office

60-year-old Jeff Palmer recalls a room that grew up right beyond the vintage clothing kiosk at Portobello Market. He slept in bed with his three siblings, who were separated from his parents’ cubicles from Jamaica and Montserrat. So-called multi-family dwellings were common at the time, where several families lived in the same building and shared kitchens and bathrooms.

Palmer believes this property will be worth about £3.5 million today. He might be right. As of January of this year, the average price for a London postcode is £3.99 million, based on a limited number of transactions according to Acadata figures. According to figures from the Nationwide Building Society, the city’s average home price has soared to 1,468% over the past 40 years.

After moving to West London, Palmer recently returned to Notting Hill to open a restaurant called Hibiscus Caribbean Kitchen. “I want the kids to go by and think I can do this,” he said.

Jeff Palmer outside his Hibiscus Caribbean Kitchen restaurant.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Economic division is currently the most important topic in British politics. The 2016 European Union withdrawal vote was driven by a revolt in a poor and forgotten provincial city, similar to a call to regain Brussels’ sovereignty.

On May 6th, in Britain’s strong election results, newborn Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his plan to “equalize” prosperity. However, the effort is mainly concentrated in the disadvantaged areas of northern England that have voted for Brexit. Regional rather than racial differences.

Read More: Fight Against Racism Echoed Through Your London Neighborhood

There has been debate about the extent to which the difficulties faced by blacks are due to systematic problems and how the British system has contributed to the wealth gap seen today. In March, the government published a 255-page report in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests asking just that question. We conclude that bridging the gap for discrimination is too simple.

Commission chair Tony Sewell, citing the success of other groups such as Indians in earning wealth, wrote, “We no longer see the British system deliberately manipulated against minorities.” “Too often’racism’ is a comprehensive description and can be simply taken implicitly rather than explicitly investigating.”

The findings of this study, which include “family breakdown” as one of the main reasons some groups are worse in society than others, have sparked a lot of controversy. The Resolution Foundation’s senior economist Jack Leslie says the wage gap is starting to narrow, but the wealth gap is not.

Portobello Road gathers every weekend as a treasure hunter at the vintage market, one of London’s oldest vintage markets.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

This is in part due to how the economy has changed over the past decade as cost of living and home prices have soared and interest rates have fallen to the bottom. “It used to be a case where you could find a way to become a wealthy family, and now it’s much harder for people to do,” Leslie said. “The legacy of property ownership differences 20 years ago still affects today.”

Historically, blacks have had a hard time getting credit from expensive banks. They are also disproportionately represented in low-paid jobs, many have less time to accumulate assets, and the average black British are 11 years younger than the white British.

After the Caribbean, more black Africans began to enter the UK from the 1990s, but now they make up a larger proportion of the population of England and Wales than the population of the Caribbean islands.

However, there are still some unexplained whitespace. For example, after taking into account factors including background and profession, black male graduates can expect to earn 17% less than white graduates, according to the Resolution Foundation’s analysis.

“How can you have a whole population that has failed in the same way?” Emejulu, professor of sociology, said. “It doesn’t make much sense to me, so we have to take this idea of ​​systematic discrimination and racism seriously.”

England

The wealth gap between ethnic groups has not closed over the past decade.

Source: National Statistical Office

According to Andrea Barry, senior analyst at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, black British people are more likely to be disturbed by factors beyond their control. These problems can range from becoming unbearable to your neighbors to getting less wages for the same job, and these factors, in turn, can affect your child’s wealth.

The inheritance the British are likely to receive varies by ethnicity. According to data from the Resolution Foundation, it is £3,068 for British white families, while £778 for Black Caribbeans. Meanwhile, for black Africans, the average is 1 pound.

People who describe themselves as black or mixed and black make up about 4% of the population of England and Wales. The median wealth of a black family is zero by subtracting the debt or mortgage held on that property. ONS is generally said to be a better measure because the median is less affected by the very rich outliers contained in the data.

“We cannot overstate the importance of intergenerational wealth in not being poor,” Barry said. “It protects you in a way that poor people can’t understand.”

The Caribbean’s presence in Notting Hill evolved after World War II as people promoted the labor shortage and asked to help rebuild the country. It’s almost invisible these days, except for every summer weekend, when carnivals dominate the streets with an explosion of music and colors that celebrate Caribbean culture. Indeed, outside the UK will be more famous for the romantic comedy’Notting Hill’ starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Messages, flowers, and candles were placed outside the Grenfell Tower to remember those who died in the fire in June 2017.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The area is dotted with green hearts, from the graffiti on the outer wall of the Ladbroke Grove station to the white-clad apartment blocks. They must remember 72 people who shocked a country four years ago when the Grenfell Tower burned out of control and was still staggering in the Brexit vote.

The dead were overwhelmingly colored. Residents were ignored when they expressed their safety concerns. Relatives of survivors are pursuing public investigations to consider the role of racism ahead of the fire.

The anger over the gap was also reflected in George Floyd’s reaction to the death, which sparked protests in Britain. But a year later, it feels like a moment of pride and sadness has passed for many in the neighborhood, and people’s attention has shifted.

Yvette Williams in the backyard.

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Activist Williams began helping black men beaten by police as part of a mangrove restaurant’s social justice outreach in the 1980s. She now co-runs the Justice 4 Grenfell group.

She knows it’s impossible to buy real estate in Notting Hill. However, she is stuck in memory and cannot leave herself. When it comes to her teenage daughter, she hopes she has plenty of other kinds of wealth. “We are poor,” she said. “But we have a lot of love and networks.”

