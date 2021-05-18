US names assistant to President of El Salvador on corrupt officials list





According to an excerpt from the document leaked Monday, a US State Department report on alleged corrupt Central American officials includes a cabinet member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukeles and a former minister.

The report also includes two opposition figures and a lawmaker from the Bukele alliance. A US congressional aide told Reuters the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate.

The document emerged less than a week after U.S. Special Envoy for Central America Ricardo Zuniga visited the country and met with Bukele amid a push by Washington to tackle corruption and address the lack of judicial independence and weak rule of law in the region.

Zuniga said his visit was intended to express Washington’s disapproval of Bukele’s recent dismissal of the high-ranking judges and attorney general as unconstitutional. Read more

Bukele appeared dismissive of the State Department’s list, noting on Twitter that it did not include any members of the conservative opposition ARENA party. A spokeswoman for the presidency said Bukele’s post on Twitter was her only immediate response to the matter.

A State Department spokesperson said he could not comment on a “non-public report to Congress,” but noted that the department is working with lawmakers to fight corruption and impunity, including by Central America.

“The department takes all allegations of corruption seriously,” he said.

The document seen by Reuters describes the five lawmakers and officials as “credibly suspected of having committed or facilitated corruption or drug trafficking.”

One of them is Carolina Recinos, described as Bukele’s chief of staff and who allegedly “committed significant acts of corruption during her tenure”.

Reuters asked Recinos for comment via Bukele’s office but did not immediately receive a response.

At a press conference last year, Recinos denied accusations of nepotism and conflict of interest.

The document alleges that Rogelio Rivas, Bukele’s security minister until March, awarded construction contracts to his own construction company and overcharged for materials. He could not be reached immediately for comment.

He also names Sigfrido Reyes, a former lawmaker for the opposition Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), alleging he embezzled public funds for “fraudulent travel expenses”.

Reyes said on Twitter that the State Department was repeating unsubstantiated allegations by Raul Melara, El Salvadors recently impeached the attorney general. Reyes moved to Mexico in 2019, shortly before he was charged in El Salvador with illicit activities, including money laundering.

