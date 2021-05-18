US Wall Dcor Market To Grow By $ 10.78 Billion | Main Market Drivers and Forecasts | 17,000+ Technavio research reports





According to Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the market growth is expected to increase in 2021 compared to 2020.

This business planning research will help clients:

Adjust their strategic planning to move forward once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making efficient resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key considerations for market forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, destruction of demand and changing customer behavior Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds market estimates

Main three-wall decor markets in the United States:

Amazon.com Inc. Amazon.com Inc. offers a wide range of wall decorations such as murals, picture frames, wall clocks, tapestries, posters, sculptures, decorative wall mirrors and wall storage, shelving , hanging cabinets.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers a wide range of wall decors such as murals, photo frames, wall clocks, decals and wallpaper, decorative shelves, functional wall decors and typographies and signs.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. offers wall decor products such as artwork, custom framed artwork, and sculpture.

Key market dynamics

Market factors

Improving standard of living, increasing introduction of high-end products Growing residential construction market Growing culture of giving

Market challenges

Growing competition increasing price war and reducing profit margins Highly complex inventory, supply chain and merchandising management Long product replacement cycle

Market trends

Growing Trend For Interior Design Increased Demand For Personalized And Personalized Wall Decor Growing Online Demand For Home Decor Products Growing Demand For Eco-Friendly Home Decor Items

United States Wall Decor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation The United States Wall Decor Market is segmented as follows:

Producto Wall Arto Picture Frameso Wall Clocko Other Decorative Accents Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online

The wall decor market in the United States is driven by the growing culture of giving. Additionally, other factors such as growing gift culture are expected to cause the United States wall decor market to reach a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period.

Main topics covered:

Market Landscape Size Executive Summary Five Force Analysis Market Segmentation By Product Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

