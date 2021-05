United States deems UN action in Middle East unnecessary, France pushes UN resolution

New U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a press conference to mark the start of the U.S. presidency of the UN Security Council for March at UN headquarters in New York , USA, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

France on Tuesday called for a UN Security Council resolution on violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, as diplomats said the United States told the forum that a “public statement in this moment “would not help to calm the crisis.

The 15-member Security Council held its third private meeting in a week on the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in years. The council also met publicly on Sunday, but was unable to approve a press release, which needs consensus, due to US objection.

“We have not remained silent and neither have you,” Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council on Tuesday, according to a UN diplomat familiar with his remarks.

“With regard to the further action of the Security Council, we must assess whether any given action or statement will advance the prospects of ending the violence,” she said. “We do not believe that a public statement at this time will contribute to the de-escalation.”

During the same meeting, diplomats said France had raised the possibility of a Security Council resolution on the conflict. The French presidency then confirmed that it called for such a step. Diplomats said no draft text had been presented.

“The UN Security Council must address the subject and we have also called for a vote on a resolution on the subject,” the presidency said after talks between Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the King of Jordan Abdullah. Read more

Thomas-Greenfield told the council that Washington would continue to focus on intensive diplomacy to try to end the violence, noting that there had so far been 60 high-level appeals from senior US officials, President Joe Biden.

She added: “President Biden has expressed support for a ceasefire.”

French diplomats said they believed a UN Security Council resolution could put pressure on the parties to end hostilities, adding that any action in New York would complement other diplomatic initiatives and believe that there is a way to “evolve” the United States.

Israel launched an offensive against militants in Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem during the month of fasting Muslim of Ramadan.

Health officials in Gaza said the Palestinian toll so far has been at least 212, including 61 children. Ten people were killed in Israel, including two children. Read more

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos