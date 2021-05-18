Farmers warn that post-Brexit trade agreements with Australia could hurt British agriculture. Trade policy





Farmers are warning of damage to British agriculture if Australian beef and lamb producers give the UK tariff-free access as part of the first major trade deal after Brexit.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) gathered agricultural leaders from four countries on Tuesday afternoon to express concerns about a cabinet split over whether to approve a widespread free trade agreement with Australia.

Sales Secretary Liz Truss is vying to close the deal ahead of the UK’s G7 summit in Cornwall in June. The Australian contract is considered significant as it will be the first free trade agreement negotiated after Brexit, where existing contracts with EU trading partners were not rolled over.

British farmers fear a surge in imports of cheap Australian beef, lamb and sugar. It says that this will cause the price of food produced in the UK to fall on a higher basis, to a higher price. They warn of impact on animal welfare and environmental standards. Sheep and beef farms in more remote areas of Scotland and Wales are considered to be at the most risk.

Minette Batters, president of NFU, described beef, lamb, and sugar as sensitive areas of trade, and said he couldn’t tell the damage I was feeling.

Starting negotiations last year, the government issued a mandate that the UK is committed to upholding our high standards of health, environment, labor, food safety and animal welfare.

Farmers say so-called open access will set a dangerous precedent for future trade deals with other countries.

The conversations I have with Americans, New Zealanders and Canadians will definitely be looking for the same thing, Batters said. Others will most likely want if we hand over the negotiating capital to Australia, the world’s second-largest beef exporter after Brazil.

According to an analysis of HMRC figures by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), the UK exported 425m worth of food and beverage products to Australia and 384m worth of Australian food and beverage imports in 2020. Wine ranked second with 280m, which accounted for the largest share of Australian imports, and 46m for lamb and mutton imports.

The increase in lamb imports could have a very devastating effect, according to Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association, which could lead to price wars and price cuts.

He added: Or that means we have to suddenly look at more export markets for our lamb. This means that while producing our lamb to a high standard, we often have to bring our lamb from the other side of the world, which is produced in a way that our public does not allow in the UK. .

The Ministry of International Trade said: All transactions we have with Australia include protections for the agricultural industry and will not undermine British farmers or undermine our high standards. We will continue to work with the industry to engage them throughout the process and help them capture all the benefits of trade.

