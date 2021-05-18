38th Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights: UK Closing Statement





UPR (Universal Periodic Review) is a unique peer review mechanism for the Human Rights Council that aims to share best practices. As strong advocates of the UPR process, we first participated and raised human rights issues in all reviews since the process began in 2006, in this session Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Palau, Paraguay, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands and Somalia.

Modern slavery and human trafficking

The British government continues to promote global cooperation and action to combat modern slavery and human trafficking. 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Directive on Business and Human Rights, which is strongly supported by the UK. Internationally, the UK encourages the implementation of guiding principles through the creation of a national action plan. We also encourage other governments to take practical steps to safeguard human rights in the sphere of business and ensure access to justice and remedies for victims of abuse. The UK is the first state to create a national action plan that sets our expectations that businesses will respect human rights. We support these expectations with action. The UK also pledged to strengthen the modern slave law in 2015 to strengthen transparency requirements for large corporations and extend these requirements to the public sector.

During the 38th UPR session, our recommendations ranged from calling for a strong legislative development and national action plan to providing more training to emergency responders and officials and improving victim support. We have also continued to encourage ratification of the 2014 ILO Forced Labor Protocol, an important tool in combating all forms of forced labor and protecting victims.

UN treaty bodies

Since 2017, we have continually recommended adopting a selection process based on open merit when selecting national candidates for UN treaty body elections for most states. These expert bodies are an integral part of the United Nations human rights system, monitoring the implementation of human rights conventions in the countries of which they are affiliated. The UK continues to advocate enhancing the quality, independence and diversity of treaty body members.

Belgium

The UK praises Belgium’s strong commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, including the positive steps the Belgian government has taken to promote gender equality internationally and to combat racial discrimination through the introduction of a national action plan. We are also pleased that Belgium supports the UK’s call to action to end forced labor, modern slavery and human trafficking to achieve SDG 8.7 and welcomes the action to establish the Federal Institute for Human Rights. The UK urges Belgium to make further progress to establish and operate a federal human rights institute in full compliance with the Paris Principles, identify victims of human trafficking and provide additional training to provide frontline actors with the necessary financial and human resources. . , Professional shelter and judiciary.

Mozambique

The UK welcomes requests for assistance to the Mozambique government’s security forces to educate them on international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The Mozambique government must fully investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses and take responsibility for the perpetrators, both state and non-state actors. We urge the Mozambique government to amend the Anti-Traffic and Fight Act of 2008 to criminalize all forms of modern slavery, including child prostitution, and to align legal definitions of human trafficking with international standards. The UK also urges Mozambique to provide the National Human Rights Commission with sufficient financial and human resources to effectively implement, monitor and enforce its human rights framework.

Singapore

The UK is pleased that the Singaporean Government has ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and has made efforts to improve women’s rights. We continue to urge the Government of Singapore, like all countries, to impose probation as the first step in abolition, end corporal justice and end detention without trial. The UK urges Singapore to enforce comprehensive laws to protect people from discrimination based on age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race, religion or belief, and to adopt laws against modern slavery, including reporting provisions against businesses. I urge you. Increased flexibility to move between employers and statutory breaks and vacations for foreign domestic workers.

Somalia

The UK is concerned about the lack of significant progress by the Somali government to address human rights issues. We note the steps Somali leaders have taken to prepare for a return to talks on the election process, and urge them to reach an agreement and hold elections as soon as possible to protect the rights of the Somali people. We praise Somalia for building a legal framework to protect journalists, but we continue to worry about high levels of harassment and arbitrary detention. Forced marriage and female genital mutilation are still prevalent, and the UK is urgently calling Somalia to adopt a sex offenses bill of 2018. To ensure humanitarian aid is available to those in need, the UK will pass legislation in Somalia that allows humanitarian organizations to operate within a clear framework and allow the federal government of Somalia to eliminate illegal checkpoints and make multiple tax claims I urge you to do it.

The UK urges all countries under review during this session to take full and serious consideration of UK recommendations. We encourage them not only to accept it, but also to implement all recommendations in a timely and comprehensive manner. We look forward to the adoption of an official UPR by the UN Human Rights Council in September 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos