US Army Continues Withdrawal From Afghanistan Undaunted By Israel-Gaza Violence





Lance Cpl. Patrick Reeder, with Combined Anti-Armor Team 2, patrols Nawa district, Helmand province, Afghanistan, October 28, 2009.

Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. James purchwitz

WASHINGTON Since President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the United States has completed up to 20% of the withdrawal process from the country, the U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday. The Biden administration said on Monday that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would not hinder the effort.

The command oversaw the removal of approximately 115 equipment loads aboard the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft. More than 5,000 pieces of equipment, which will not be left with the Afghan army, have also been turned over to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.

The United States also formally handed over five installations to the Afghan military. Central Command estimates that the United States has so far completed between 13% and 20% of the withdrawal process.

In April, Biden announced a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, ending America’s longest war.

The withdrawal of around 3,000 U.S. military personnel coincides with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, which prompted America to enter long wars in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Biden’s withdrawal schedule breaks with a proposed deadline negotiated last year by the Trump administration and the Taliban. All foreign forces should have left Afghanistan by May 1 under this agreement.

Last month, the White House confirmed that US troops had started the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan. The Pentagon has proactively deployed additional troops and military materiel to protect forces in the region, the administration said.

The central command did not disclose the number of soldiers currently stationed there due to operational security measures.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday played down fears that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas could dampen the Biden administration’s ambition to complete a full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When asked if troops would remain in the area to possibly help with peacekeeping missions, as the violence escalated, Psaki told reporters the administration did not expect to miss its withdrawal deadline.

“I have not been made aware of any concerns about the overlapping impact on our Afghan withdrawal plans,” Psaki said.

Biden, in a Monday afternoon phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah, expressed concern over the rising death toll among civilians and expressed support for a ceasefire.

Violence between Israel and Hamas militants escalated for more than a week. Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have left at least 212 Palestinians dead, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, Israel said more than 3,400 rockets shelled its cities. At least 12 people have died in Israel.

The violence marked the biggest escalation of the conflict in years. On Tuesday, the European Union became the last to call for a ceasefire.

