More than half of UK workers change their careers due to Covid-19.





Taking the next step in resuming the UK economy and easing lockdown restrictions, many are returning to work in different jobs and new industries after career changes caused by COVID-19.

According to a study conducted by Aviva, more than half (53%) of UK workers plan to change their careers as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

How We Live Studies show that people aged 25-34 are most likely to want to retrain or change their careers.

A young man whose life and career has changed significantly over the past year is 28-year-old Emma Bolton, a professional Bollywood dancer who worked in Mumbai before the epidemic, and now works at her table in Swansea.

Surrounded by the splendor of Bollywood, from 2020, she barely knew that in a few months she would leave Bollywood charm behind and return to Welsh roots.

Emma Bolton’s photo

Trained at Performers College in Essex and originally from Sketty in Swansea, Emma reluctantly left Mumbai on a repatriation flight ordered by the British government in April 2020.

I didn’t want to come back at all, and I was determined to be there only for a month. And after getting married, everyone returned to work.

Having planned to stay in India for only six months, Emma worked for two years in Mumbai during the pandemic and had to choose what to do next.

I think it’s probably time to go if the government comes to save us, she said.

Career highlights included event performances, music video shoots, and Pepsi India commercials.

I did one job that I thought was just a small photo shoot, and the next day my friend sent my photo on a huge billboard, which was very weird.

There were no ordinary days, and I was once asked to greet guests with her smiling and a lampshade on my head.

Emma Bolton’s photo

When she returned to Swansea and realized that COVID-19 wasn’t going fast, Emma had to look for other career options.

I spent 10 years as a dancer and all of a sudden I needed a plan.

She added: I went from a very busy manic life to work from home.

Fast forward to June and Emma has successfully acquired a working role for a PR firm based in London.

I never thought I’d enjoy it because I’ve spent my whole life saying I’d never get a 9-5 job.

It’s strange to sit at your desk all day long.

Emma explained how the epidemic caused her to take risks and leave the only industry she knew.

I always knew that dancing couldn’t be my lifelong job, but I didn’t know what it was going to be.

She joked. It would have been nice if I had not had a global pandemic to change my career.

Now, having a successful career in PR and communication, Emma is grateful for what was eventually solved.

Luckily, I know everyone she said was so lucky.

The National Statistical Office has confirmed that young people are being disproportionately affected by the labor market crisis caused by the pandemic.

Hospitality and retail are faced with widespread industry cuts because they are the largest employers of young people.

The epidemic has resulted in the loss of 355,000 jobs in hotels, restaurants and pubs and more than 171,000 jobs in stores.

The government’s shutdown plan is said to have protected more than 11 million jobs since March 2020 by helping employers pay their employees.

However, there are doubts about the impact of the plans planned for the end of September.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chamber of Commerce, said: Returning to pre-epidemic levels is lagging behind a wider economic recovery.”

The Avivas How We Live report also revealed that nearly half (45%) of adults have tried new hobbies in 2020, and more than 3 million workers plan to get a second source of income through new side jobs.

Dr Gareth Hemming of Aviva’s Personal Lines said: As they spend extra time at home and many services are temporarily closed, people have found various ways to use their time, and in some cases, have developed new technologies.

Keziah Clive, the worst hit in the travel industry, took on the role of travel agent in March 2020.

With the duplication of people around him, Kez received a generous payment and was asked to sign a contract not to seek alternative jobs.

I didn’t like signing the contract, but I loved my job, so I would have done anything to keep it.

I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but I wanted to do a bit of a side job as going up to 80% off my overall wages when I have a bill to pay can be quite tough.

Having endured two staff cuts, Kez was put into service at the end of October, and with less than two years of service she had no allowance to return.

She said:

Now working as a manager for an independent retailer, Kez has turned his craft hobby into a successful business.

Making personalized key chains and ornaments at Resin, Kez hopes her creative passion will eventually become her full-time job.

Photo: @crafted.bykez on Instagram

Had it not been for the blockade, I wouldn’t have started a business because you feel so comfortable with everyday things that you don’t have time.

Staying in my company for so long during the blockade, I realized how much time I actually had a day and how well I could adapt.

Emma Vickers is a 23-year-old graduate who had mental health problems while Oldham worked at the NHS during the pandemic, but she hopes her new career as a prison guard will be a fresh start.

After graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a degree in criminology in 2019, Emma hoped to pursue a career in the field of crime, but, like many new graduates, struggled to find a job.

Not finding the job of her dreams, Emma began scheduling medical appointments at a company in Manchester’s NHS.

As the months went by and the pandemic became prevalent, the company signed a new contract to handle calls from people with COVID-19 symptoms.

She said: It was a 24/7 role during that period, so I had a lot of opportunities, so I had a lot of overtime and I was actually making more money.

But I also didn’t have time for myself, it was a really stressful time and I think it affected my mental health.

I was always really anxious and always on the edge because I was in this pit where I couldn’t get out.

The unemployment rate is now 4.9%, and the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has nearly doubled to 2.7 million in March 2021 compared to the previous year.

Emma said she applied for a number of jobs, but the resulting flow of rejection emails made her feel down and depressed.

Knowing the declining job market, Emma felt compelled to stay at work.

I hated it so much, but I think I kept doing it.

I knew at the time that many people around me were losing jobs or being duplicated.

Emmas was delighted and the prison guard vacancies became possible, and the criminology background secured the role.

Excited about what is to come, she said: You’re the type of job I’ve always wanted to do because you’re working with people of all walks of life and you’re always on your feet.

It’s a pretty risky job sometimes, but that’s what I applied for. I need to be stimulated and make a difference.

I want to wake up every day, knowing that I have a purpose and something really important to do.

Like many who have gone through a career change, Emma wants the new role to be a turning point in both career and mental health as the country slowly returns to normal.

Main image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

