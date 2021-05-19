Pelosi calls on U.S. and world leaders to boycott the 2022 Chinese Olympics





U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol regarding the COVID-19 hate crimes law in Washington, U.S. United, May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, criticizing China for its human rights abuses and saying world leaders who would participate would lose their moral authority.

U.S. lawmakers have increasingly spoken of an Olympic boycott or a change of venue, and criticized U.S. companies, arguing that their silence on what the State Department considered to be genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China encouraged the Chinese government.

Pelosi, a Democrat, said at a bipartisan congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state around the world should avoid the games, scheduled for February.

“What I am proposing – and I join those proposing – is a diplomatic boycott,” Pelosi said, in which “the main countries of the world refuse to participate in the Olympics”.

“Let us not pay tribute to the Chinese government by inviting heads of state to visit China,” she added.

“The fact that heads of state are visiting China in light of an ongoing genocide – while you are sitting there in your place – really raises the question of what moral authority do you have to speak again about the human rights all over the world.? ”she said.

An independent United Nations panel said in 2018 it had received credible information that at least 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims had been detained in camps in China’s Xinjiang region. Beijing describes them as vocational training centers designed to eradicate extremism and strongly rejects accusations of abuse and genocide. Read more

Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told Reuters that US attempts to interfere in China’s internal affairs during the Olympics were doomed to failure.

“I wonder what makes some American politicians think they really have the so-called ‘moral authority’? On human rights issues they are not in a position, either historically or currently, to do. baseless criticism against China, ”Liu said.

‘TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT’

Republican Congressman Chris Smith, who led the hearing, said corporate sponsors should be called to testify before Congress and be “held to account.”

“Big business wants to make a lot of money, and it doesn’t matter how much cruelty – even genocide – is committed by the host nation,” Smith said.

Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern added that the Games should be postponed to give the International Olympic Committee time to “move to a country whose government does not commit atrocities.”

“If we can postpone the Olympics for a year for a pandemic, surely we can postpone the Olympics for a year for genocide,” said McGovern, referring to the decision of Japan and the IOC to delay the Games. summer of 2020 in Tokyo due to COVID-19[FEMININE[FEMININE

The demands for a boycott of the Beijing Games are increasing.

Last month, Republican Senator Mitt Romney introduced an amendment to broader legislation to counter China that would implement a U.S. diplomatic boycott.

And a coalition of human rights activists on Tuesday called on athletes to boycott the Games and put pressure on the IOC.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has said it hopes to develop a joint approach with its allies to compete in the Beijing Olympics, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly said the issue has yet to be resolved. been addressed in the discussions.

Asked about Pelosi’s comments, a senior administration official told Reuters that the administration’s stance on the 2022 Olympics had not changed.

Biden, a Democrat, said China is America’s strategic competitor and vowed not to let the country outshine the United States as a world leader under his watch.

Supporters of Americans competing in the Beijing Olympics say it would be unfair to punish athletes and the Games would provide a platform for the United States, which has one of the highest tally of winter Olympic medals, to show their vitality on the world stage.

Sarah Hirshland, the executive director of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a written statement that the committee was concerned about “the oppression of the Uyghur population,” but excluding US athletes from the Games was “certainly not the solution. “.

“Past Olympic boycotts have failed to achieve political goals,” she said.

