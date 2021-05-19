Man arrested in England for war crimes in Sierra Leone more than 20 years ago | World news





Police arrested a man in Leeds on charges of war crimes during the Civil War in Sierra Leone more than 20 years ago.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on May 18 as part of an ongoing investigation into charges related to atrocities between 1994 and 2000, Metropolitan Police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Leeds’ police station, where he was later investigated and released. Police officers also searched the city’s property.

Sierra Leone’s civil war broke out in 1991 when the Revolutionary Allied Front (RUF) launched a campaign against President Joseph Momo.

The RUF, with the help of Charles Taylor’s special forces from the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, captured Liberia and a village near the southern border.

According to Action Aid, a third of West Africa’s population was displaced and tens of thousands of people died in 11 years of conflict between 1991 and 2002.

Image: Charles Taylor is serving 50 years in prison for war crimes in England.

In 2012, former Liberian President Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison for war crimes.

Taylor was convicted of supporting rebels who committed atrocities during the Civil War in Sierra Leone.

He was convicted of 11 crimes, and Judge Richard Lussick said the former monarch at the time was responsible for “some of the harshest crimes in human history.”

Taylor remained innocent by saying that he had contacted the rebels and urged them to stop the battle, but it was confirmed that two years later, he served his sentence in full and was transferred to prison in England.

This conviction made him the first former head of state to be convicted of war crimes after World War II.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos