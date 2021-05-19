Application period opens for U.S. citizenship and integration grant programs





TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has opened applications for grants for organizations that help residents through the citizenship and naturalization process.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said it has opened applications for two funding opportunities under the Citizenship and Integration Grants program. He said the grant opportunities will provide up to $ 10 million in grants for citizenship preparation programs in communities across the country.

According to USCIS, competitive grant opportunities are open to organizations that prepare residents for naturalization and promote civic integration through in-depth knowledge of English, US history, and education. civic. He said he had received congressional support through appropriations to make the opportunities available.

It is essential that we provide immigrants seeking citizenship and organizations that help support their efforts with the tools to be successful, said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The Citizenship and Integration Grants program helps those preparing to become U.S. citizens successfully integrate into American society. This administration recognizes that naturalization is an important step in the civic integration of immigrants, and we will continue to provide support to those hoping to establish a new citizenship in our country.

USCIS is committed to empowering immigrants to acquire citizenship and the privileges that come with it, said Tracy Renaud, acting director of USCIS. The Citizenship and Integration Grants program provides immigrants with the tools they need to be successful along their journey to becoming new U.S. citizens and beyond. This year, USCIS is reaching out to more organizations that provide services to underserved communities to ensure that all who are eligible to apply for these grants to pursue naturalization are able to do so.

According to USCIS, it seeks to expand the availability of the following high-quality citizenship and integration services nationwide under the grants program:

Citizenship Education and Naturalization Application Services: The opportunity will fund public or non-profit organizations that provide citizenship education and naturalization application services. USCIS plans to award 33 organizations up to $ 250,000 each for two years through this opportunity. Applications should be submitted by July 16, 2021 Integration Services Program for Refugees and Assimilated Persons: This opportunity offers extensive integration services with an emphasis on individualized programs for former refugees and beneficiaries of asylum in order to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to obtain successful citizenship. It will also provide other services to foster a sense of belonging and attachment to the United States. USCIS plans to award six public or nonprofit organizations with experience serving refugees up to $ 300,000 for a two-year period through this opportunity. Applicants should design an integration support program that offers a range of services to program beneficiaries in order to promote civic integration and long-term citizenship. Applications are due July 16, 2021.

USCIS said it plans to announce grant recipients in September 2021.

To apply, click HERE.

