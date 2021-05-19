Britain’s Trident plan is incompatible with the non-proliferation treaty, colleagues said. nuclear





Britain will withdraw from its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty if it pushes forward plans to expand nuclear weapons, warned by officials who served as diplomats until last fall.

The surprising conclusion of Sir McDonald’s, a former foreign affairs secretary, was supported by two scholars from the London School of Economics who were commissioned by the Nuclear Disarmament Campaign (CND) to review Boris Johnson’s pledge.

McDonald, who appears to be a prudent official, told the Senate: I understand that it is sometimes necessary to be able to deploy two boats for sustained maritime deterrence. Thanks to the new ceiling, the double can be fully armed. However, it does not increase deterrence. It is costly and incompatible with our obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In 1968, non-nuclear states accepted their permanent status in return for both sharing the benefits of peaceful nuclear technology and that nuclear weapons states would strive for nuclear disarmament. The government claims that the goal has not been touched, but the announcement is a step away from achieving it.

CND’s opinion was led by Professor Christine Chinkin, a longtime consultant at the UN, and Dr. Louise Arimatsu, a former researcher at the Nato Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center. They found that the proposed increase constituted a violation of Article 6 of the Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT). The CND is considering judicial review to declare that the UK’s decision set out in the Unified Foreign and Defense Review violates UK obligations.

The Integrated Defense Review revealed that Britain would move to less than 260 nuclear weapons stockpiles and replace existing nuclear warheads, ensuring continued deterrence of modern nuclear systems.

In fact, the announcement means that Britain’s total nuclear weapons stockpile has increased from 180 to 260, an increase of more than 40%. This review justified the action by recognizing the evolving security landscape, including the scope of development of technical and doctrinal threats.

CND legal opinions are as follows: The announcement by the British government of an increase in nuclear warheads and modernization of weapons systems constitutes a violation of Article 6 of the NPT. This provision obligates signatories to pursue disarmament negotiations in good faith. There is an opinion that the Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations has reached the same conclusion.

The comment added that it would violate international law if it threatens to use or use nuclear weapons against a party to the NPT only if the UK actually violates the NPT’s nonproliferation obligations.

The British also found that the use of nuclear weapons or threats to use nuclear weapons for self-defense solely on the grounds of the future threat of weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical and biological capabilities or emerging technologies, would violate international law. It can have a similar effect to a nuclear weapon.

In the past, foreign ministers have always advocated the importance of the NPT, reflecting views within the department that are clearly not shared by the Cabinet or the Department of Defense.

When asked about the Commons in the Commons last November, Foreign Minister James Cleverly said: Britain’s priority is to strengthen nonproliferation treaties.

MoD said: Maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrence capacity to a minimum and reliable level is fully in line with our international legal obligations, including our obligations under Article 6 of the Nonproliferation Treaty.

Britain’s independent nuclear deterrent exists to deter the most extreme threats to Britain and its NATO allies. Our stockpiling limits are maximum when needed, neither targets nor current figures and are under review.

The Department of Defense stressed that it will work to preserve and strengthen effective arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation measures, taking into account the dominant security environment as long as Britain remains deterrent.

