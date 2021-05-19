The UK has no clear plans to reach its electric vehicle target





According to the influential MPs committee, the UK has a “mount to climb” that could meet its expansion goal of phased out all new gasoline, diesel and hybrid vehicles in 14 years.

The House Public Accounts Committee said in a report Wednesday that the ministers did not have a “clearly announced plan” to achieve their ambitions. Vehicle charging infrastructure “at the speed you need”.

Transportation is the UK’s largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for nearly 30%, and road traffic makes a significant contribution.

“The government has a mountain to climb to get all the carbon-free British cars for the next 14 years,” said Meg Hillier, chairman of the Public Accounts Board. “But once again, what we have is the government throwing some signs around the base camp.”

Last year, as part of the Green Industrial Revolution initiative, the government banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars until 10 years by 2030, and sales of some hybrid cars that use both electric batteries and conventional motors will end. Mid 2030s.

But Hillier said it would be a “big challenge” to raise it to 100% in just 14 years with an ultra-low-emission car that accounted for 11% of new registrations last year.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Industry and Trade Group Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The automotive industry shares the government’s ambitions for the electric revolution. But. . . To get on time, you need a comprehensive and holistic plan. “

“This plan should convince consumers to make the transition, provide incentives to make electric cars affordable for everyone, and recharge should be as easy as recharging.”

Ministers “did not pay much attention” to the issue of accessing electric vehicle chargers for drivers with personal charging without off-street parking, the committee claimed.

According to data from the British Housing Association, one-third of UK households do not have access roads, up to 68% for social housing residents.

According to reports, charging through public devices that can be found at roadsides, supermarkets and highway gas stations can be up to 78% more expensive than at home.

recommendation

The UK has more than 23,000 charging units in more than 15,000 locations and has been installed by private companies including BP, Ecotricity and the Ubitricity divisions of the Royal Dutch Shell. However, nearly 44% of charging points are located in London and southeast, and the coverage is uneven, according to data from the locator app Zap-Map.

Lawmakers are concerned that some consumers are not convinced that electric cars are a suitable alternative to gasoline and diesel cars, and stressed that the initial price is “still too high for many”.

Similarly, Hillier asked the Treasury Department “how to reduce carbon income” from road transport.

“We have a very ambitious and world-leading approach to increasing the penetration of zero-emission vehicles, and the progress we are making in this area will help us achieve our goals,” said the Ministry of Transportation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos