Tell us your AAPI story





May is Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) and WDET, in partnership with Detroit Public TV, amplifies the voices of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community of Southeast Michigan by inviting them to have meaningful conversations and share their stories. We’ve heard stories ranging from an epic love story to two friends growing up in a small town to an adoptee finding his birth mother in another country – and we want to hear yours for a possible story or be featured on our channels. social media.

Here’s how to submit your story:

1) You can call us at 313-312-8805 and leave a voicemail message telling us your story.

In your message, please include the following:

Your name The city you live in Your #AAPI story. Whether it was growing up in Michigan, learning to cook with your grandmother, how you took up and created space as an Asian American in the workplace – what are the life experiences that shaped your story? We want to know!

2) You can also register your own #AAPIStory. Here’s how to capture your own sound like a WDET reporter!

If you have an iPhone, you can use the Voice Memo app preinstalled on your phone. If you have an Android, you may need to download a voice recording app, such as ASR Voice Recorder, to record your message. If you own a Pixel, you can use Google Voice Recorder. You can also record to your computer using a program like Garage Band for Mac users or a free open-source recording tool like Audacity. Once you’ve recorded your sound, send it to us at [email protected]

Pro tips for recording:

Make sure you are in a quiet space with lots of soft surfaces (bedroom with carpeted floor, closet full of clothes – if Ira Glass can do it, you can do it too – strong blanket, your car is all over the place. excellent makeshift studios). Keep it short (no more than a minute), sweet and simple!

Below are links to these conversations as well as stories and educational resources throughout the month of AAPI. You can also follow our social networks – @wdetdetroit on Instagram, @wdet on Twitter and @wdetfm on Facebook.

Conversations

“Our life together has really been a gift”

Related coverage

Anti-Asian racism is nothing new, says Senator Stephanie Chang, but there is now a ‘renewed sense of urgency’ to take action

“We must take a stand”: Rise in anti-Asian attacks sparks calls to action

The Detroit murder that galvanized the Asian-American civil rights movement

Learn more

American citizens for justice

Asian Americans in Detroit Public Television – The Detroit Story

Detroit Public Television May 19, 2021 City Hall

Rising voices

Reliable, precise, up to date

WDET is here to keep you up to date with essential information, news and resources related to COVID-19.

It is a stressful and insecure time for many. It is therefore more important than ever for you, our listeners and readers, who are able to donate to continue to support the mission of WDET. Please give a gift today.

Donate Today »

