



According to a report by the Public Accounts Committee, the government has no “clear plans” to match its strategy to phase out gasoline and diesel cars.

Sales of new gasoline and diesel cars will end in 2030 as part of the Net-zero strategy to combat climate change. All new cars will have zero emissions from the exhaust pipe (the rear part of the exhaust pipe) from 2035.

But replacing them with electric cars would be “a huge challenge,” the House committee said.

Image: London has the widest network of charging points.

Meanwhile, according to a study shared with Sky News by the campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E), the zip code lottery remains in terms of the spread of existing electric vehicle rate points.

London has the widest network, and regions such as Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and Wandsworth already have enough chargers to meet the charging requirements of electric vehicles expected to run by 2025.

However, the eastern and southwestern regions of the UK currently only have 18% of the chargers that are estimated to be needed by 2025, according to a study by T&E.

The poorest performing local authority areas, including Forest of Dean, Stockport, Swindon, Brentwood and Fenland, currently have less than 5% of the required filling facilities by 2025.

T&E, which campaigns on the impact of traffic on the environment, said there are currently enough charging points for electric vehicles on the road, but not evenly distributed.

It also said that the Crunch Point, which needs to rapidly increase the number of charging points to reflect the expected number of electric vehicles, will be in 2025.

Greg Archer, Director of T&E in the UK, said: “The electric vehicle charging network is much better than people realize, but the coverage is not the same across the UK and it’s a problem we need to tackle to get a good charging network across the UK.

“Local authorities like Westminster have made a huge investment, but you have to make sure that all local authorities are making the same promise. Overall, where there is air pollution problem, invest in a good charging network early to encourage drivers to drive electric vehicles. I did.”

T&E calculated that by 2025, installing charging points at last year’s speeds should have enough charging points for the number of electric vehicles on the road.

Two-thirds of the cars are parked on the street so you don’t have to use utility bills, and most people only need to charge their car once a week.

“We think the government should legislate and regulate it so that people can use it when they need it by installing charging points in parking lots,” Archer added.

Less than 11% of new car registrations were from 3% in 2019 to ultra-low emissions in 2020.

Meg Hillier MP, chairman of the Public Accounting Commission, said there are still “mounts to climb” for the government to reach its targets over the next 14 years.

“Once again, what we got is that the government is throwing a few signs around the base camp and not reducing the demand for large gasoline vehicles,” she said.

