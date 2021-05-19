This Is Us Recap Season 5 Episode 15: Jerry 2.0





It’s us

Jerry 2.0

Season 5 Episode 15

3 Star Editors Rating ***

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Buckle up, folks, we have two of the saddest bachelorette parties to go to. Although here I mean sad as pathetic, instead of your typical sad This Is Us, although Kevins’ party has a pinch of it as well. Anyone surprised? These are the Pearsons, unable to feel too much of anything far close to joy unless they are simultaneously dealing with feelings of sadness. The best they can really hope for is bittersweet, if everyone here was being honest.

It certainly doesn’t help the general atmosphere of the party that, due to the pandemic, guest lists are limited to family members (although it doesn’t appear that any of these characters have any true friends). The bachelorette party at the cottage in Pennsylvania features Kevin, Randall, Toby, Miguel and a man really hit by a plane melon, Nicky. I mean, Nicky has my heart forever and ever, and we know how I feel for Miguel, but they’re a tough crew to go wild with. But there are other things that weigh on the mood: there is the rain that starts as soon as everyone arrives, of course, but above all it is because the man of the hour has feelings.

Just before he left, Kevin got a call from Sophie, who was using a new number (she said she had to change her old one and it was a long story of why, which is mysterious) and speculated that ‘she would receive her voicemail. , but the two discuss how happy she is for him as he builds this beautiful new family. It was weird not to call, said Sophie. But they need to end their conversation before they go much further, and Kevin promises to call her back so they can really catch up. He’s a little defeated by it all. That call, plus the little seed Zoe planted in his head when he randomly caught up with her too, must be really bothering him. All we need is Cassidy text the guy and Kevin will really be sent. (Sorry, Sloane!)

So Kevins is already thinking of Sophie when Randall makes his big selection of bachelor party movies and pulls out Jerry Maguire, one of Kevins’ favorites, and yes, of course, exactly what five guys in a booth would choose. to watch. We learn from trips down memory lane that this film means a lot to Kevin. He first saw it with Jack in theaters, where at the end the two guys from Pearson said it was the best movie ever. My head is saying there’s no way Jack Pearson wants to see this movie, but a movie about a handsome guy making big gestures and big, passionate speeches? My heart knows the footsteps.

Then, on a visit to the Third Midfield period, just after Kevin’s return to the East Coast after an unsuccessful first pilot season in Los Angeles, Rebecca takes the kids and their respective loved ones to the cabin at the start of The summer, and they watch the movie again. Kevin who upset his wife, Sophie, by repeatedly saying that their long-distance relationship was easy and that the hell was going back to Los Angeles a lot, regardless of his feelings or how they would go about their marriage. He writes his own Jerry Maguireesque manifesto, but his is all about his big and bright future with Sophie. You and me until the very end, Kevin told her.

Nowadays, as the movie comes to an end, Kevin is already anxious about several things and then Uncle Nicky makes a remark about how Kevin is basically Jerry 2.0, because Jerry fell in love with the kid and then went on to stuck with the woman to do the right thing. Kevin is very offended and claims he is crazy about Madison. It’s embarrassing because, come on, did Kevin and Madison ever seem like crazy in love? It also doesn’t help that Randall later finds him in their bedroom and he dug up this manifesto he wrote about Sophie, wondering how a person knows if they should marry someone.

Randall tries to help his brother get rid of his cold feet by asking the other men to assure him he’s doing the right thing, but wow, those are terrible pep talk by the fireside. Nicky apologizes and then talks about her tragic love affair. Toby explains that Jerry Maguire is a lie and needs a new job before he loses his mind, which is both troubling and unnecessary in this situation. At least Miguel is there to remind Kevin that not all love stories are written in the stars Some, like Miguel and Rebeccas, are just two people the universe had no plans for, writing their story in the stars together. It’s about as cheesy as it gets, but it gives Kevin something to think about. At least they can all agree it’s a terrible bachelor party. Self-awareness is something!

The bachelorette party is just as terrible. The mere thought of Madison, Kate, Beth and Rebecca participating in a male model sipping and painting activity is disturbed in itself, but then we learn that the male model they will be painting is one of the Madisons. ex-boyfriends? And they continue with the nude painting? In the middle of the day ??? The show tries to explain it by having Madison say it’s the perfect revenge for the guy who ghosted her but no. NO.

While this whole concept is haunting, there’s one more thing to pack here: First, when the ladies want to toast Kevin knowing a good thing when he saw her, it’s Madison who’s first. to point out that she and Kevins the story didn’t go exactly like this, and while he didn’t completely ignore her after they had sex, it took him getting knocked out for something more serious is happening between them. She is well aware of how things turned out between them. Then, during Kate’s newlywed trivia game, things go smoothly until they have a question about what Kevin sees for his future and Madisons’ future as they get older. together. After a panicked face, Kevin balks, saying he refuses to age, so that’s a trick question. The ladies all laugh at it, but Kate also has a panicked face, and hers is much more revealing. We know she witnessed Kevins’ declaration of love for Sophie at the chalet all these years ago, and at the time, he had no trouble imagining a long and wonderful future with his wife. So Kate has some concerns, it seems. But when she has a heart to heart with Madison and, you know, just like a friend wants to check in and make sure she’s really happy with Kevin, Madison seems happier than we’ve ever seen her. There is nothing to fear here!

Later, however, we find Madison in bed replaying this Newlywed Game video, fixed on that moment of concern in Kevins’ expression. It seems she saw it too. Will this wedding really take place? Will Kevin have to give a JerryMaguireesque speech to save it all? And, most importantly, what are they going to do with all these paintings of Madisons naked ex-boyfriend ??

This Is Us didn’t focus much on the Rebecca-Beth relationship, but these scenes are a highlight of this episode. Rebecca encouraged a young Beth to believe in herself as she was about to embark on a stimulating town planning internship, and then again in the present, when Beth opened up to continuing her work at a conservatory in dance. Beth is worried because those guys from dance schools almost broke her when she was younger, but Rebecca reminds her that she’s a force and that she can change that broken system if she wants to. As a bonus, Rebecca feels like a human being again, instead of being a patient that everyone worries about. Either way, the whole hotline is very convincing.

Nicky woke up late at night on her phone trying to search for Sally Brooks! Be on alert! We know Nicky is wearing a wedding ring in this flash-forward scene, so maybe this weirdo who believes hell never loves again is going to love again ??

The KaToby train feels ready to crash at any time. Toby is still unemployed and tells the Circle of Sad Men that his only prospect has been a job in San Francisco, which he obviously cannot accept. But then, after being inspired by, well, I guess Jerry Maguire, we see him leave a message where he tells the San Fran company that he’s interested in the job. Meanwhile, did anyone else face Kates when Madison started talking about old couples who never ran out of things to talk about? Kate and Toby have had very little to say to each other these days. The drama is near!

There is some really sweet stuff from Rebecca-Miguel in this episode, as he’s worried about being away from her for the first time in over a year. He calls her late at night and asks her about heaven where she is, and feels connected to her, and they’re just the cutest little couple, guys! Additionally, in the cabin flashback, we receive another phone call in which Miguel is still watching her death after Jacks, and she explains how, for the first time, she feels like maybe someday, maybe, she might find some kind of love again. She heals!

Kevin is renting private jets now? I uh what?

Should we be talking about how Kevins ‘ex-wife and her current fiance were Kates’ best friend when Kevin first met them? (And Zoe is Kevins’ brother-in-law!) I feel like when Madison said that nothing in their friendship would change, Kate could have had a very compelling counterpoint.

Between Beth turned on by Randall in her fishing gear and Rebecca voting for nude model art time, there are some very thirsty Pearson ladies in this episode!

