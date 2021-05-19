Covid reveals existing weaknesses in the UK government, NAO | Corona virus





The coronavirus has revealed weaknesses in governments and in departments of the wider society for decades, official parliamentary monitors say they include local government neglect of social work and a chronic lack of funds.

With questions about the resumption timetable being refreshed, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned ministers that there was no playbook on how to respond due to a lack of planning from the beginning of the pandemic.

In a report released on Wednesday, the NAO put together lessons learned about Covid treatment from more than a dozen sectoral reports, saying that the virus has revealed a pre-existing fault within society and within the public, such as the risk of escalating inequality. The provision of services and the government itself.

Gareth Davies, head of NAO, says the coronavirus has stress-tested the government’s ability to cope with unexpected events, and has shown that the government needs to prepare for emergencies and learn lessons quickly.

Boris Johnson has told the cabinet that it plans to proceed with a roadmap to decontainment in the UK despite concerns over the new coronavirus strain, but the government said it will monitor the data over the next few days.

How the UK’s Covid blockade is lifted

March 8, 2021

Step 1, part 1

From March 8th, all students and college students have returned completely. Care home residents are eligible for one regular visitor.

March 29, 2021

Step 1, part 2

From March 29th, outdoor gatherings are allowed for a maximum of 6 people, if larger than 2 households are allowed not only in the park, but also in the garden. Outdoor sports for children and adults are allowed. The order to stay in the official home was over, but people encouraged me to stay local. People have requested to work from home whenever possible, and travel abroad is currently not permitted with a few exceptions.

April 12, 2021

Step 2

From April 12th, some public buildings such as non-essential retail stores, beauty and nail salons, libraries and commercial art galleries have been reopened. Most outdoor venues, including pubs and restaurants, can be reopened, but only for outdoor tables and beer gardens. Customers have to sit down, but they don’t have to eat with alcohol.

It also reopens settings such as zoos and theme parks. However, there are no restrictions on mixing indoors and mixing outdoors between homes as social contact rules still apply here. Indoor leisure facilities such as gym and swimming pool can also be opened, but again people can go alone or with family. Resumption of public holidays is possible without sharing facilities, but only one household. Up to 30 people can attend funerals, and up to 15 people at weddings, receptions and wakes.

May 17, 2021

Step 3

From May 17th, people can meet indoors in groups of up to 6 people or in groups of 2 and outdoors in groups of up to 30 people. People can also choose whether to socially distance themselves from close family and friends. This means you can sit close to each other and hug. In nursing homes, residents can nominate up to five visitors and make low-risk visits outside the home.

People can meet in private homes or in bars, bars and restaurants, all of which can be reopened indoors. Weddings, receptions and other life events can be held with up to 30 people. The number of people attending the funeral depends on the size of the venue.

Most of the indoor entertainment can also be resumed, including movie theaters, museums, and children’s play areas, which allow social distancing. Theatres, concert halls, conference centers and sports venues have capacities.

Organized adult sports and exercise classes can be resumed indoors, and saunas and steam rooms are reopened. Hotels, hostels and B&Bs in the UK can accommodate up to 6 people or groups of 2nd generation.

People can also travel to a handful of countries on the green list and do not need to be quarantined upon return.

Students will no longer wear face covers in classrooms or in common areas of secondary schools and universities as a result of reduced infection rates. Two home tests are maintained per week. Overnight school excursions are also possible.

June 21, 2021

Step 4

Prior to June 21, all legal restrictions on mixing were removed and the last section closed, such as a nightclub, reopened. Large events can occur. However, the prime minister said the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, could threaten this day.

Political Correspondent Peter Walker and Rachel Hall

The prime minister told reporters on Tuesday that he did not see conclusive evidence to postpone the full resumption of the economy on June 21, but sources insisted that it may not be as comprehensive lifting of restrictions as previously claimed.

I don’t see anything right now to conclude that we need to get off the roadmap, Johnson said. He added that more will be known within a few days.

It is understood that a number of cabinet ministers are reluctant to slide the roadmap unless there is strong evidence that the spread of the variant could pose a threat to NHS capabilities. Whitehall sources said the ministers were following their advice while analyzing the data for a few more days.

One cabinet source said the government expected to throw kitchen sinks in hotspot areas to halt the spread of the new strain, and that it expected it to become the dominant variant within a few days. Another minister said it will be a race against the virus in the next few days.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is understood to be eager to go on the roadmap as planned, but if the data is overwhelming, otherwise he is ready to be convinced.

Other ministers with special interest in keeping the June 21st plan, if possible, include Oliver Dowden and his cultural department in daily conversations with sports organizations, theater owners and others to see if the long-anticipated return of the crowd could still happen. Are talking about.

One source added: The theater conveyed the message that the seats were embarrassing or the job was bust. We fully understand that plans may have to change, but it’s also important to know that we can’t keep up with the sort of emergency assistance we’ve provided. In the long-term going sector. Part of what we’ll do is reveal the fact that more delays can mean the end of some places.

During the early weeks of the pandemic, Johnson made a request to proceed with a roadmap through thorough investigation and allowed the B.1.617.2 variant to settle in the UK by delaying its arrival from India. , Jeopardizing the planned summer timetable for economic resumption.

The NAO report also warns that local government finances are already struggling, as well as a long-term solution of long-term solutions in a number of areas, including the disconnect between adult social services and the NHS, flaws in data and IT systems, shortages of workforce and ongoing financial shortages. Emphasized the need. Injured by the plague.

The report also collects total government spending on Covid-related actions, estimated at around 372 billion by the end of March this year, covering the entire lifespan of all policies.

Johnsons’ former chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, is also expected to reveal his views on the early weeks of the pandemic when attending a congressional committee reviewing the lessons of the pandemic next Wednesday.

In a Twitter thread, Cummings insisted that the initial process was overly clandestine, and promised to disclose what was described as an important historical document in the Covid decision.

The NAO report presented more failures to the pandemic plan, pointing out that the 2016 flu-based outbreak model, Exercise Cygnus, did not adequately consider the issue of protecting clinically vulnerable people. The report concluded that the government lacked playbooks on many aspects of the response.

This created a data gap. Last spring, when it was decided that clinically vulnerable people should be protected, it said it took three weeks to identify more than 400,000 people due to the problem of having to extract available data from other NHS and GP IT. system.

The report cites 12 government advisories and 5 independent reviews over the past 20 years, while the lack of integration between care services and NHS for social work has been challenging for decades.

The impact of this was a better response to the epidemic to health services than to treatment. From March to July last year, the NHS Trust received 80% of its expected requirements for protective equipment, and the equivalent figure for healthcare providers is only 10%, NAO said.

It also explained the impact of funding shortages from ten-year austerity policies, often in areas including councils, NHS and social work.

The NAO also highlighted the findings of previous reports on the shortage of workforce, saying that the vacancy rate in nursing just before the epidemic was 11% and that one-third of social workers needed additional workforce.

Shadowheater secretary Jonathan Ashworth said Covid had exposed the NHS and social work to extreme pressure unlike before.

He said: We entered the epidemic with a weakened NHS with an increased waiting list, fewer beds and a desperate shortage of staff. We can’t afford to repeat the same mistakes. Both the NHS rescue plan to lower the waiting list and the social welfare reform plan are needed. The NHS and the care system cannot be exposed in the same way again.

A government spokesman said: During the epidemic, our approach was driven by data and advice from scientific and medical experts. As new evidence came out, we acted quickly and decisively to protect lives and livelihoods.

We’ve been committed to a fully publicly independent investigation to find lessons we can learn from our response to this unprecedented global challenge.

