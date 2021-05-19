Likelihood of falling UK living standards after decisive 2020s: report





London

According to a report released on Tuesday by a major British think tank, standards of living across the UK are expected to fall in the next decade as the UK struggles with the consequences of the Brexit and coronavirus pandemic.

The UK is facing “seismic change” and faced with changes in the economy, and the government must implement policies to address the relevant issues that will shape the next decade, said The Economy 2030 Inquiry report released by the Resolution Foundation. .

“The UK’s recent record of weak productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality makes the new economic approach desirable. What makes the new approach mandatory is the scale of the upcoming change,” said Sir Clive Cowdery, founder of the Resolution Foundation.

“Now the UK is in a decisive decade, with the aftermath of COVID-19, Brexit and the net zero transition, with major changes in technology and demographics. This is much more important than economics. Failure to do so is at risk of shrinking and fragmenting the country.”

The report highlights Italy’s 20-year economic downturn and decline, warning that Britain could follow a similar trajectory if there is no comprehensive strategy for economic recovery after Brexit and after the pandemic.

Major changes in the sea

The 2020s, according to the report, are a “definite decade ahead” that will transform the UK over the years to come, and have made it essential to “refresh our approach to achieving economic success”.

One of the major changes in society and economy has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more people now work from home and more offices are closed, there has been a big change in work and lifestyle styles.

This had a negative impact on low-income people who had to find new jobs, the report said.

“The pandemic has brought about a wide range of behavioral changes, with a surge in online economic activity and working from home. If some of these changes persist, it could not only help spread good jobs across the country, but could also speed up the transition, such as the decline in downtown areas,” read the report.

Brexit will also play an important role in shaping the UK economy in the long run. The loss of free trade and the movement with the main trading partner, the EU, will increase trade tariffs and lose trust among multinationals investing. UK according to reports.

SMEs across the UK and EU will suffer the most from tariffs and trade barriers, he added. It added that the UK would have to find a new trading partner even if there were fewer favorable deals than EU member states. .

“Brexit also makes a big difference to the UK economy. In addition to taking advantage of the newly discovered policy freedom, the UK will have to tackle high trade costs in the first quarter of 2021, with commodity transactions with the EU down 14% compared to the same quarter in 2020,” the report said.

Technology continues to change the standard of living across the UK while disrupting employment patterns and reducing many jobs due to increased automation.

The report highlighted the need for the UK to introduce technologies that benefit not only consumers, but also employers and workers.

According to the report, British society is rapidly aging, and the UK is set to undergo demographic changes that will inevitably affect society in the long run.

Communities across the UK are aging at different rates, adding that some parts of the UK, which are already older, are older than their younger regions.

This will certainly affect the economic character of the UK as it needs to be adjusted as the UK population changes.

“The average age of workers increased from 39 to 43 between 1999 and 2019, which had a significant impact on the nature of economic coordination. Now, older workers are less likely to change jobs and if they do so, their wages are more likely to fall. .” report.

To avoid the negative impact of these upcoming changes, the UK must devise and implement economic and social policies that benefit the public in the long run, not the short-term interests of politicians, business bosses and CEOs. A report was added.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a subset of the news articles available to subscribers by the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS) in a summarized form. Contact us for subscription options.

