Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill Passes US Congress | Crime News





The new law forces the US Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting hate crimes against Asians after an upsurge in attacks.

The United States House of Representatives approved legislation to address the rise in hate crimes against Asians during the coronavirus pandemic, sending the bill to President Joe Biden on Tuesday for his signature.

The measure, previously passed in the Senate, was approved by an overwhelming majority in the House, 364-62. The new law directs the US Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting violent crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Over the past year, US police have seen an upsurge in racially motivated crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including a March shooting in Georgia that killed six Asian women.

For more than a year, Asian Americans across the country have been crying for help, Representative Grace Meng, lead sponsor of the bill, said in a statement.

We’ve all heard the sickening stories and seen the horrific videos of Asian Americans beaten, slashed and spat, Meng said when the bill passed the Senate by a 94-1 vote.

Asian law enforcement and advocates of the United States have linked the rise in hate crimes against Asians to the political rhetoric of former President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians who blamed the pandemic on China.

Hate crimes are notoriously difficult to prosecute. The bill provides a hotline for local prosecutors who want advice in such cases and training for law enforcement.

It also includes the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act, which improves law enforcement reporting of hate crimes and expands community assistance and resources for victims of such crimes.

The law is named after Khalid Jabara, a Lebanese-American killed by a racist neighbor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016, and Heather Heyer, who died in an attack on a vehicle during a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., In 2017. The two attacks were initially not classified as hate crimes but would fall under the new law.

In California and New York, home to large Asian American populations, there have been alarming incidents of violence against people of Asian descent.

In March, a 75-year-old Asian man, Pak Ho, died after being pushed to the ground while walking in the morning near his home in Oakland. A suspect faces assault charges, but not a hate crime charge.

In New York City, a 65-year-old Filipina woman was assaulted in broad daylight as she walked down the street by a man who kicked her in the stomach and stomped on her head. The incident was captured on security video. She survived and he was arrested.

Last year, an Asian immigrant and his two young sons were stabbed and slashed while shopping in Midland, Texas.

The watchdog group, Stop AAPI Hate, reported 3,795 incidents nationwide between March 2020 and February 2021.

