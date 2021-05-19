The American discourse is growing more and more pro-Palestinian, politics is not





This time it’s different.

The pattern of events is familiar: A narrow example of Palestinian dispossession arouses resistance against the larger reality of apartheid. Hamas asserts its centrality in this resistance through terrorist violence. Despicable crimes breed retaliation. And then, American-made and Israeli-piloted planes start dropping bombs on schools, hospitals, and apartment buildings in Gaza: an area more densely populated than Shanghai, and an area that the Israeli blockade has brought about is covered and interpreted in the American media is less familiar. The apologetics of the Israelis’ right to self-defense (dropping bombs on an overcrowded city while strengthening the apartheid regime) is present but not pervasive. Palestinian voices appear more prominent in the television news. On social media, expressions of solidarity with Palestine seem predominant. In the pages of the New York Times, once mainstream liberal pundits are calling on Israel to recognize the Palestinians’ right of return.

Bari Weiss, the famous critic of identity politics and champion of Jewish ethno-nationalism, has documented these developments in catastrophic prose. In a newsletter titled The Wrong Optics of Fighting for Your Life, Weiss wrote:

In recent years, leaders of America’s Jewish community have expressed deep concern whether the Democratic Party, with the wind now in the sails of the Squad, would follow the path of the Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn. This question now seems tragically parochial.

The world is gone Corbyn. Look online. When New York City mayoral race favorite Andrew Yang tweeted on Monday that I was standing with the Israeli people, AOC rallied the hordes online. The innocuous statement was, she said, utterly shameful, and the stacking ensued. On Wednesday, Yang had practically apologized. The ratio is the new veto. Pathetic.

Turns out America didn’t need a Corbyn. We just needed a Twitter and a few reckless demagogues in Congress.

Not everyone has gone to Corbyn. But a segment of Weisss’ Twitter thread has obviously developed views on the sustainability of Palestinian lives that offend his sensibility.

And I think she’s partly right about why that happened. In my totally unscientific opinion, the new tenor of the American discourse on Israel-Palestine reflects five developments:

The growing importance of social media has eroded the ability of major (historically pro-Israel) news outlets to shape (i.e. provide coverage) of the conflict. Where Israeli bombardments against Palestinian civilians were once routinely portrayed in the passive voice and victims, left largely anonymous today, videos of such violence and victims regularly go viral. This not only gives the rising generations of distraught social media news consumers a broader view of the conflict; it also influences mainstream media coverage, as every political journalist and cable news booker now spends an inordinate portion of their waking hours on Twitter.

A related but distinct factor is the changing demographics of mainstream newsrooms. Dominant media institutions in the Americas are increasingly racially diverse, and black and Hispanic Americans tend to show more sympathy for the plight of Palestinians in opinion polls. But even more important than that, in my opinion, is the simple generational churn. staff members of news organizations and are aging towards managerial positions. I think this is an underestimated explanation for the Democratic Party’s shift to the left in economics; an insane political framework whose worldview was shaped in 2008 and its consequences displace one whose formative experiences were stagflation and the tech boom of the 90s. Likewise, a generation more inclined to see enduring left-wing causes with sympathy takes the reins of mainstream media.

The Palestinians and their left allies in the United States have organized a lot. As Weiss suggests, the socialist left has succeeded in placing a few shameless defenders of Palestinian rights in the US Congress. Meanwhile, Palestinian activist groups made their presence felt on American college campuses, which likely played a role in forming the sympathies of the emerging media and political elite mentioned above.

Bibi Netanyahu aligned himself with the American right, denouncing the Barack Obamas deal with Iran in a speech to the United States Congress and virtually officially endorsing Mitt Romney in 2012.

More importantly, the dissonance between Israeli policy and the putative values ​​of American liberalisms has become increasingly evident. Netanyahu has already made efforts to continue to pretend his government was interested in a two-state solution. But the rise of the Israeli far-right, strong support for Israel among American evangelicals, and the Gulf state’s newfound indifference to Palestinian liberation have rendered such claims unnecessary. Israel doesn’t need the enthusiastic support of liberal American Jews (although it has retained a good deal of it, anyway). He enjoys the unwavering support of the Orthodox and Christian right. He faces no concerted global pressure to reconcile his treatment of Palestinians with international human rights standards; such norms no longer exist, even theoretically, when one of the great powers of the world commits cultural genocide in broad daylight. There is no external brake on the shift to the right of Israeli public opinion.

American liberal Jews raised on a view of Israel as a beacon of gay rights and technological innovation are often oblivious to how reactionary Israeli opinion has become. In a 2016 Pew poll, a plurality of Israeli Jews agreed with the statement that Arabs should be expelled or transferred from Israel. State policies reflect this sentiment. Both in Israel proper and in the occupied territories, de facto apartheid is giving way to de jure variety. There is no politically relevant Israeli left that American liberals could identify with. There is no narrative of how the United States’ unconditional support for Israel is supposed to result in two states for two peoples. The story now is, in essence, Read the Hamas Charter and you will see that the Palestinians deserve what happens to them.

Photo: Pew

In other words, the American discourse on Israel has changed precisely because American policy towards Israel has remained the same. On Monday, two days after Israel bombed the PA office in Gaza, Joe Biden reiterated his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks. Three decades ago, George HW Bush made American loan guarantees conditional on assurances that the money would not be used for settlement expansion. Israel’s flirtations with annexation of the West Bank now make no impression on US politics. Billions of aid still flow from the United States to Israel every year. Within the Democratic Party, a majority of voters oppose this deference and want their government to pressure Israel to seek peace (at least if Gallup is to be believed). But among the general public, reflective support for Israel (or indifference to the conflict) remains dominant.

Based on a national Gallup poll released in March. Illustration: Gallup

Weiss’s horror of the state of American discourse on Israel-Palestine is therefore, to borrow a phrase, tragically parochial. The growing sympathy of the talkative American classes for the Palestinians is not unimportant. And this could eventually be reflected in public policies. But for now, Israel is about as geopolitically secure as it has ever been. The world did not go to Corbyn; it has become illiberal.

