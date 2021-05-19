Meet the WorldSkills UKs Skills Taskforce for Global UK





A team of training and business leaders has been set up to use technology to raise the level of the UK economy and attract investment.

Commissioned and supported independently of WorldSkills UK and accounting firm EY, the Skills Taskforce for Global Britain kicks off today at the former organization’s Virtual International Skills Summit.

Chaired by John Cridland, former head of the Confederation of British Industry, 11 strong task forces include Josie Cluer, EY’s Lead Partner for Learning and Skills in the UK, Ruby MacGregor-Smith, DfE Non-Executive Director, and Technology Division. It also includes leader Ann Limb. The Commission will be overseen by Neil Bentley-Gockmann, Chief Executive Officer of WorldSkills UK. (The full list of members is as follows.)

The task force highlights the’important role’ of high quality technology.

At a summit hosted by Dudley Institute of Technology and sponsored by NCFE, Bentley-Gockmann said the Task Force will highlight the critical role of high-quality technology for employers in the internationally traded sector to attract internal investment across the UK. It helps to raise the level of the economy.

Enhancing your ability to attract international investment can provide tremendous benefits in terms of jobs, technology and innovation for large multinational corporations as well as small businesses and supply chain clusters in cities, cities, regions and countries.

The Task Force will prepare a roadmap to 2030, which will determine how the skills of young people in the UK will be recognized as attracting UK investment by the end of this decade.

The questions we want to answer on our roadmap include how our technology compares to our competitors, what international investors are looking for in terms of technology in the UK, whether all regions of the UK can attract internal investments, and more.

Creedland said the task force had a lot to do. As global competition for internal investments intensifies every year, the UK should be able to add world-class technology to its international calling cards.

The task force is based on the work of the WorldSkills UK Center of Excellence, a three-year pilot project that uses the WorldSkills UK Skill Coach to train faculty. Applications for the second wave of the center began on Monday.

What’s Happening at the International Skills Summit?

Today’s summit also features speeches from shadow education secretary Kate Green, James Kirkup, director of The Social Market Foundation, and Neil Thomas, principal of Dudley Colleges.

To register for the event, visit https://www.worldskillsuk.org/insights/international-skills-summit-skills-for-growth/.

The full list of task force members follows.

John Cridland CBE (Chair) Josie Cluer (Partner EY), Baroness Ruby MacGregor-Smith CBE (Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce, Non-Executive Education) Neil Rami (Chief Executive West Midlands Growth Company) Chris Sutton (Welsh Government) Minister of Economy Advisory Committee, Former CBI Wales Chair) Linda Urquhart OBE (Coutts and Edinburgh Airport Non-executive Director) Stephen Burgin (Offshore Wind Partnership Board Director, South Staffordshire College President, Former Vice President GE Power Europe), Pro Chancellor Staffordshire University) Andrew Hodgson OBE (Former Northeast Regional Corporate Partnerships, Chair of Airbus and BAE Systems) Dr Ann Limb CBE (Independent Business Chairman, UK Innovation Corridor Marie-Therese McGivern, Northern Ireland, Technical Advisory Board Belfast Region City Deal, Chair Belfast Maritime Board) Dr. Adam Marshall (Advisor, CMI and Flint Global, former DG British Chambers of Commerce)

