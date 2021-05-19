Tech Unicorn Increases 10x in 10 Years in UK





New figures show that the number of tech unicorns in the UK has surged tenfold over the past decade, and startups are raising more money than other European countries.

In 2010, there were only eight tech unicorns worth more than $1 billion, but by 2020 it has increased to 81, according to the government’s digital economy committee and data company Dealroom.co.

Unicorns from a decade ago now include Betfair, Admiral Group and Ocado, and analysts say the UK has an additional 132 businesses to gain status, including Atom Bank, energy company Bulb, and flower business Bloom & Wild. I think.

The financing of venture capital (VC) investors also amounted to €1.4 billion in 2010, but now amounts to €13.6 billion in 2020, despite the pandemic slowing global economic and business growth.

Ocado was one of the UK’s 8 tech unicorns in 2010 (Doug Peters/PA)

By comparison, Germany has 31 unicorns and 5.8 billion euros of VC funding for next-generation tech giants in 2020. France had 17 and VC funding was 5 billion euros. Israel has invested 3.9 billion euros through venture capital.

Only China and the US have raised more funds, and since 2015, total VC investment in the UK has been higher than in France, Germany and Israel each year.

The report said foreign investors in the US and Asia are increasingly attracted to the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

While the majority of British tech unicorns are based in London, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire are battling the capital’s dominance with 10 and 11 potential future unicorns respectively.

Both the autonomous car business Oxbotica and Quantum Computing are considered the most likely competitors for unicorn status.

The Northwest said there were five “future corn” researchers, including Matillion, a data company that raised $100 million (£70.7 million) in February.

There are four fast-growing scale-ups in Scotland, including Motherwell’s Amphista Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics that utilize the body’s natural processes to eliminate disease-causing proteins.

Edinburgh’s Roslin Technologies, which are developing ways to make the agricultural and animal health sectors more sustainable, are also highlighted in the report.

Sonovate, an invoice financing and back office hiring platform, raised £110 million in Wales’ only ramp, a recent Series C financing round.

Stephen Kelly, Chairman of Tech Nation, said, “The growth rate of the UK technology ecosystem has been tremendous over the past decade and I am confident there will be more to come.

“The UK now has more than 132 Future cones than France and Germany combined. This shows that the UK is leading Europe.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “These latest figures show the UK’s tech sector is booming, and we’re excited to see our outstanding scale-up race to become the next billion dollar company.

“This government is not ashamed to be pro tech and we are investing heavily in world-class digital infrastructure and technology that will support talent across the country and bring about a golden age for UK technology.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos