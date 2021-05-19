US Pelosi calls on world leaders to boycott the 2022 Olympic Games in China | Human rights news





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized China’s human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Great US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, criticizing China for its human rights abuses and claiming that world leaders participating will lose their moral authority.

US lawmakers have increasingly spoken of an Olympic boycott or a change of venue.

They also criticized US companies, saying their silence on what the US State Department deemed the genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China encouraged the Chinese government.

Pelosi, a Democrat, said at a bipartisan congressional hearing on Tuesday on the issue that heads of state around the world should avoid the games, scheduled for February.

US lawmakers have increasingly spoken of an Olympic boycott or a change of venue [File: Andy Wong/AP Photo]Pelosi said she was proposing a diplomatic boycott in which major countries around the world refused to participate in the Olympics.

Let’s not pay homage to the Chinese government by inviting heads of state to visit China, Pelosi said.

That heads of state visit China in light of an ongoing genocide while you sit there in your place really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak of human rights again? anywhere in the world? she said.

An independent United Nations panel said in 2018 it had received credible information that at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims had been detained in camps in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing describes the camps as vocational training centers that aim to eradicate extremism and strongly rejects accusations of abuse and genocide.

Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern said the games should be moved.

If we can postpone the Olympics for a year for a pandemic, surely we can postpone the Olympics for a year for genocide, said McGovern, referring to the decision by Japan and the International Olympic Committee to delay the Games. summer of 2020 in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uyghurs watching a dance performance at the Grand Bazaar International in Urumqi in western China in the Xinjiang region [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]This would give the IOC time to relocate to a country whose government does not commit atrocities, McGovern said.

Calls for a boycott of the Beijing Games are increasing in the United States.

Last month, Republican Senator Mitt Romney introduced an amendment to broader legislation to counter China that would implement a U.S. diplomatic boycott, while a coalition of human rights activists on Tuesday called on athletes to boycott the games and put pressure on the IOC.

The administration of US President Joe Bidens has said it hopes to develop a joint approach with its allies on participation in the Beijing Olympics, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly said the issue has not still been addressed in discussions.

Asked about Pelosis’s comments, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters news agency that his stance on the 2022 Olympics had not changed.

Last month, Republican Senator Mitt Romney introduced an amendment that would implement a U.S. diplomatic boycott [File: Susan Walsh/Pool via AP]Biden, also a Democrat, said China is the United States’ strategic competitor.

Supporters of U.S. athletes competing in the Olympics say it would be unfair to punish athletes and that the games would provide a platform for the United States, which has one of the highest Olympic winter medal counts, to show their vitality on the world stage.

Sarah Hirshland, the executive director of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), said in a written statement to the congressional hearing that the USOPC is concerned about the oppression of the Uyghur population, but the exclusion of athletes American games was definitely not the answer.

The former Olympicboycotts failed to achieve political goals and they should give all of us a break when considering another boycott, she said.

