



The UK’s space sector has increased jobs and income as it invests more in research and development, and remains in a good position to grow strong as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Science Secretary Amanda Solloway announced today.

The sector supports a nationwide growing, highly skilled and productive workforce, according to the results of the UK Space Industry’s latest Scale and Health report commissioned by the British Space Agency.

Statistics show that in 2018/19 compared to previous surveys in 2016/17:

Income increased from 15.6 billion to 16.4 billion, up 5.7% (or 2.8% per year) in real terms. Strength Scotland’s prosperous sector increased by 31% of space companies, from 132 to 173, and total added value increased from 6 billion to 6.6 billion, representing a growth of 10.1% (or 5.0% per year). Extensive UK economic activity of more than 360 billion is currently supported by satellites.

The number of organizations engaged in space-related activities in the UK has increased from 948 to 1,218, including 95 new space-related companies established in the UK over two years.

Scotland has increased the number of space companies from 132 with 7,555 people to 173 with 7,703 people. Other regions of the UK where the number of companies and jobs in the space sector is expected to increase are South East, South West, East England, East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and Humber.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

The British space industry is booming and this strong growth is a key part of our plan to raise and rebuild a better level from the epidemic by creating thousands of high value-added space jobs in regions across the UK.

In order to fulfill our bold ambitions for space, including the launch of the first satellites on British land next year, I believe that this field can grow even further as more young people contribute to cementing Britain’s stature as they pursue exciting careers in space. I look forward to your presence. A global space powerhouse.

To raise the government’s goal of investing 2.4% of GDP in research and development by 2027, the survey shows the UK space sector is investing more in new ideas and technologies. R&D expenditure increased by 18% from 555 million in 2016/17 to 722 million in 2018/19. As a percentage of the total value added (GVA), this is five times the national average.

Dr. Graham Turnock, Chief Executive Officer of the British Space Agency, said:

The UK is already a world leader in small satellite technology and applications, communications, robotics, and earth observation, while the UK University is one of the world’s best in space science.

It’s fantastic to see our innovative space sector invest in the future through its commitment to research and development and see more and more jobs being created in this exciting industry.

The British Space Agency’s space flight program aims to provide additional support to this sector by building commercial vertical and horizontal small satellite launches from British space ports starting in 2022. Increasing the UK’s launch capabilities will bring new jobs and economic benefits to communities and organizations across the UK, as well as inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers.

Transportation Secretary Rachel Maclean said:

Today’s findings show exciting growth in the UK space sector, helping to create thousands of new jobs through massive investments and research.

The UK is leading the field, with more companies doing space-related activities than ever before. As the government expands its ambitions for space flight, keep doing everything we can to support this exciting region.

The space sector also has an exceptionally skilled workforce, three out of four employees (77%) hold at least a first degree, and employee productivity remains at 2.6 times the national average.

The size and health of the UK space industry was the first to review industry diversity. At least 1 in 3 employees are women.

This figure shows growth outside of London as the government continues to strive to raise the level of the UK economy. 27% of space jobs currently employed in capital have declined from 29% in previous surveys.

The British Space Agency is working to open up new markets and technologies for everyone in the UK, including space, as a fundamental part of the UK economy and society.

The size and health of the UK space industry is the UK’s definitive source of information on the UK space sector, based on surveys of UK organizations that provide or use space or satellite services. All 2016/17 values ​​have been adjusted to match 2018/19 prices.

