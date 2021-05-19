United States has blocked Uniqlo shirts over forced labor issues in Xinjiang





The U.S. customs agency blocked a shipment of Uniqlo shirts from Fast Retailing Co. in January for violating an order banning the importation of items suspected of being produced by forced labor from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps belonging to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. ‘Chinese state.

The blockage of Uniqlo’s men’s cotton shirts, which occurred at the Port of Los Angeles, was revealed in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection document dated May 10 in which the agency rejected Uniqlo’s call to release the shirts. Uniqlo is the main brand of Asia’s largest clothing retailer, Fast Retailing, and was founded by Japan’s richest man, Tadashi Yanai.

The US Customs document notes that Uniqlo argued and provided evidence that the raw cotton used to produce the shirts was not from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Yet Uniqlo did not provide enough information to establish that the items were not produced in part by forced labor in China’s far west Xinjiang region, according to the customs agency.

A representative from Fast Retailing could not immediately comment on the document.

It is not clear whether the United States has blocked other shipments of Uniqlo or other brands under the order issued by the Trump administration in December. A search of past US customs rulings has revealed no other documents related to recent measures to ban cotton from Xinjiang.

Global clothing manufacturers have been caught up in the cotton-sourced cotton controversy this year from Xinjiang, with Chinese consumers boycotting foreign brands criticizing actions by China and Western governments like the United States cracking down on items sourced from the region. The geopolitical turmoil added uncertainty for clothing companies that had relied on China to fuel future growth.

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and property for alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, what the Biden administration has called genocide . China denies all forced labor, calling it “the biggest lie of the century”, says its policies lift the region out of poverty, boost the economy and fight extremism

Uniqlo has not been a key target of boycotts in China compared to rivals such as Hennes & Mauritz AB. Yanai, who is also the CEO of Fast Retailing, has repeatedly declined to comment on Xinjiang, saying the company does not get involved in political issues.

There were 47 Uniqlo stores in the United States in April. Fast Retailing has around 809 Uniqlo stores in mainland China, which account for around one-fifth of the company’s revenue.

