UK Inflation More Than Doubled To 1.5% In April With Rising Energy Prices | business





Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

Inflation across the UK has more than doubled over the past month as gas and gas and electricity bills increased living costs, hitting the highest levels in the year.

The CPI rose 1.5% over the 12-month period until April 2021, and new figures from the National Statistical Office were released.

This is the highest figure since March 2020, more than double the 0.7% recorded in March 2021.

UK Inflation Until April 2021 Photo: ONS

In April alone, the price rose 0.6%.

The rise in inflation was driven by rising household utility bills as the cap on energy bills was lifted.

As the surge in crude oil prices was delivered to the pump, car fuel prices also had an upward impact on the inflation rate.

ONS added that clothing raised inflation in April.

The fluctuations in the prices of household utilities, clothing and car fuel are the main reasons for the higher monthly rates this year than the previous year.

The #Breaking CPI inflation rate rose from 0.7% in March to 1.5% in April, the National Statistical Office said.

May 19, 2021

Concerns over inflation have been pressing financial markets for weeks. This is because it can force central bankers to slow down their bond buy stimulus programs or consider raising interest rates.

The Bank of England’s goal is to bring inflation to around 2% in the medium term.

Economists and investors expect inflation to continue rising over the next few months as the economy moves out of lockdown.

As Jon Hudson, Fund Manager at Premier Miton UK Growth Fund, says:

Inflation is likely to continue to rise throughout the year as the blockade eases, the economy recovers, and various commodity shortages lead to higher prices. Sterling’s strength in recent years will act as a buffer against inflation by reducing the cost of imports.

European stocks are expected to decline opening verticals after selling late on Wall Street last night.

IG’s Kyle Rodda says:

The S&P500 dropped session trading by 0.85%, which was a fairly widespread loss session for the US stock market. The value segment led losses, along with energy, finance, and industry at the bottom of the intraday market map. However, there was no clear turn into value, the growth and technology sectors also declined, with little preference for defense and only a few bids for medical and real estate stocks.

The weak energy caused sympathy as oil prices fell anew overnight. Crude oil fell after news headlines that a new nuclear deal was underway between the United States and Iran. The sale later turned back when the Russians came out to throw cold water into the story. However, this move has shown some wary in the market as to what could be fueling the current global oil supply, although there is debate over what will affect prices if Iran returns to the global energy market.

May 19, 2021

Cryptocurrencies are also slipping as Bitcoin fell below $40,000 to its lowest since February.

May 19, 2021, 7am BST: UK Consumer Inflation and Producer Price Report, Apr 9th 9:30am BST: Mar 10 UK Home Price Index BST: April 12: Eurozone Consumer Inflation BST: US Weekly Mortgage Application 7pm BST: The U.S. Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its last meeting.

