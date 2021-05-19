US STOCKS-Wall Street Closes Lower on Weak Telecom Stocks Despite Strong Retail Profits





By Echo Wang

By Echo Wang

May 18 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed on Tuesday, due to a sharp drop in telecoms stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

AT&T Inc lost 5.8%, among the biggest percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500. It extended the declines from Monday, when the telecommunications company said it would reduce its payout ratio in dividends from its $ 43 billion media asset deal with Discovery Inc.

T-Mobile and Verizon Communications also fell 3.71% and 1.31%.

Eight of the top 11 S&P sectors ended the session in the red, according to Refinitiv data, with Energy and Industrials having the largest percentage decline. Utilities were mostly flat.

All three major indices opened higher after Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, raised its full-year profit forecast and Home Depot reported comparable quarterly sales above estimates.

“These are both emblematic of strength in the business sector and also of the consumer. I mean, you can’t let Walmart and Home Depot have explosive profits without the consumer really stepping up their stimulus spending, embracing e-commerce, and coming back. in stores, ”said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Ky. “And a big part of the bull thesis for the market right now is still based on a really strong reopening of the economy.”

Despite its good performance, Home Depot shares fell 1.02%, under pressure from a lack of strong outlook and housing data.

The latest data showed US residential construction fell more than expected in April, likely dragged down by soaring prices for lumber and other materials.

The minutes of the Fed’s policy meeting in April will be analyzed on Wednesday for the central bank’s take on the economy.

“The market is preparing for a transition,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. “So there’s a bit of risk reduction going on.”

Wall Street has been volatile in recent days, with investors fearing that an overheating economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to curb monetary support after peaking volatility last week after high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.78%, to 34,060.66, the S&P 500 fell 35.46 points, or 0.85%, to 4,127.83 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 75.41 points, or 0.56%, to 13,303.64.

Fund managers recently reduced their overweight positions in technology stocks to their lowest level in three years, as inflation fears left growth stocks vulnerable to a pullback and overweight UK stocks for the first time in seven. years, according to a Bank of America survey.

Volume on the US exchanges was 10.01 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.48 billion for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Falling issues outnumbered those that rose on the NYSE by a 1.09 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.07 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 50 new lows. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York, Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

