UK Covid Live News: Latest Data on Indian Varieties Offers Light of Hope, Experts | politics





Good morning. Professor Neil Ferguson, a Covid Oracle, participated in the Today program this morning and delivered moderately encouraging news to anyone who wants to know exactly how serious the threat posed by Boris Johnson and the coronavirus strain B.1.617.2 is. It started in India. These strains are less resistant to vaccines or are less likely to cause serious illness, but they do appear to be more contagious and may be worse, as the UK has discovered with the Kent strain. Last week, Sage, a government scientific advisory group for emergencies, said the Indian variant is likely to be 50% more contagious, with serious consequences.

Imperial College epidemiologist Ferguson, who led the team to create some of the major modeling used by the government and persuaded the government to start shutting down last March, joined the program this morning. The latest assessment was the contagiousness of the Indian variant. He explained that it is difficult to know how this variant first entered the UK. He said:

It was mainly introduced abroad, mainly from Indian ethnicity, in very poor areas with high-density housing, with high probability of living in multi-family households. So I tried to see if the rapid growth we saw in areas like Bolton would be the epitome of what we can expect elsewhere. [ie, whether the Kent variant would have spread just as quickly, because of the social conditions]Or, in fact, it is referred to as the founder effect that is common in these situations.

Then came the good news. Ferguson continued.

While this variant still appears to have a significant growth advantage, I would like to say that there is some hope in recent data where the scale of that advantage in recent data appears to have decreased slightly due to the most recent data. The curve is slightly flattened. But it will take more time for us to decide about it.

I’ll be posting more in an interview with Ferguson soon.

The lower the infectious benefit of the Indian variant, the less likely Johnson will have to revise or abandon further closure mitigation plans, so I expect Ferguson to be right for number 10. However, Johnson has many other problems to worry about. He has his first PMQ at a new parliamentary meeting and is likely to face questions about confusion over the government’s travel advice. My colleague Haroon Siddique tells the story here.

This is today’s agenda.

10:00 AM: Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission Chairman Tony Sewell provides evidence of left-wing white students to the Commons Education Council.

12pm: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQ.

1:30 PM: You will be having a lobby briefing at Downing Street.

3:30 PM: Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade, provides evidence to the Commons International Trade Commission.

5pm: Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be holding a press conference.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid and non-Covid news, and it will still be today. For more Covid coverage, read our global live blog.

I’m trying to monitor the comments (BTL) below the line, but I can’t read them all. If you have a direct question, include Andrew somewhere and you’re more likely to find it. I try to answer the question, and if they are generally interested I will post the question and reply on line (ATL). Although, I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I recommend using Twitter. Im on @AndrewSparrow.

