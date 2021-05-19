More than 100 flights departing from India have landed in the UK.





Boris Johnson is accused of failing to protect Britain’s borders from Corona 19 after Britain was put on the travel redlist after it was revealed that more than 100 direct flights from India had landed at British airports.

On April 23, India was put on the government’s red list for fear of a new virus strain first discovered there.

LBC’s flight data show that since then, about 110 planes have landed at British airports more than 4.5 per day.

An additional 16 flights landed in the UK between the government’s announcement on April 19 and the India travel restrictions came into effect approximately three weeks later.

The more contagious variant of B.1.617.2 is currently dominant in parts of northern England and is spreading to the rest of the country with fears that it could defeat hopes of ending all closure restrictions on June 21st.

Unlike other countries on the list (such as Brazil and South Africa), current government guidelines state that UK citizens “should not travel to red-listed countries”, but direct flights from India were not banned.

Flights departing from neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh on the red list are still allowed. However, travelers from all risk countries, including India, are required to undergo Covid testing upon arrival and book a hotel quarantine package.

Ministers have advocated the time to introduce travel restrictions on India, and the government should have taken action sooner given the increasing cases in Pakistan and Bangladesh, which were redlisted two weeks ago, and Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On Sunday, health minister Matt Hancock argued that the rate was low in India at the time. He denied that the decision was delayed because the prime minister was due to visit India.

Regarding the disclosure that flight 110 from India had arrived in the UK after 23 years, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation said: We have adopted and strengthened the world’s best testing and containment systems for incoming passengers since the epidemic began.

“And we will closely monitor direct flights in a handful of redlisted countries to see if a full ban is necessary and appropriate.”

The spokesman added: While public safety is always a top priority, other factors should also be considered, such as important cargo and helping British citizens return home safely.

However, the Labor Party said the Johnson administration was leading “total chaos” in UK border management.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told LBC: The confusion over the banned flights and the red list is evidence of the utter confusion the Conservatives have made to protect their borders from Covid, and the scenes of people from Red are very worried about the list of countries that should be mixed at the airport.

He added: Mistakes by the British government run the risk of allowing variants and jeopardizing our hopes of freedom.

On Tuesday, Johnson said it would put an end to speculation about a potential change in the UK roadmap in a matter of days amid fears that the proliferation of the Indian covid strain could delay restrictions easing.

All restrictions are currently expected to be lifted in the UK on June 21st, but there are concerns that the B.1.617.2 tensions with more propagation potential will make these plans questionable.

Prime Minister Lee spoke to reporters at a vaccination center in London on Tuesday, saying he had not seen “conclusive evidence” that the planned mitigation plan on June 21 could not be carried out.

He warned “we have to be careful,” but stressed that the “barrier” built by the vaccination program puts the UK in a far better position than the previous closure.

“I didn’t see anything at the moment when I came to the conclusion that we needed to get off the roadmap,” Johnson said. “We will learn more in a few days.

