Source: The United States helped prevent the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza; hopes that the conflict mounts might end soon





The situation remains unpredictable and if either side decides to step up its activities, any effort to craft a lasting ceasefire could fail. That being said, the Biden administration and others are already looking for ways to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, a densely populated coastal territory of 2 million people.

The end may come in stages, with initial pauses in the exchange of rockets and missiles to allow humanitarian aid, before the violence is finally over, the person said.

On Monday, Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States, expressed a sense of urgency when he warned that the longer the conflict continued, the more likely it was to destabilize the region. .

There is no point in continuing to fight, Milley said.

Also on Monday, during an appeal with Netanyahu, Biden expressed support for a ceasefire. While not a request, the mere mention of it in the public reading of the appeal signaled growing impatience from the United States.

The American calculation from the start was designed to keep the conflict as short as possible. But, amid conversations with their counterparts in the region, senior officials in the Biden administration determined that the best way to tighten the deadline was to push Israel from behind the scenes, not to publicly call for a ceasefire or to support a UN Security Council resolution.

Israeli officials are particularly responsive to directives from the United Nations, whose various bodies Israel often views as hopelessly in favor against it, the person familiar with the situation said. And US officials have recognized that Israel, like any country, must respond to Hamas rocket fire, which targeted cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

By going the private route and siding with Israel amid Security Council debates, the United States has drawn accusations of human rights hypocrisy. But US officials decided they would take the hit if it meant the conflict could be shorter.

At first, the person familiar with the situation said, Israel seemed poised to launch a ground invasion, a move that could have led to much more bloodshed and possibly a longer conflict. American influence was important in preventing a ground operation, the person said.

The United States wants to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Hamas and Israel fought for about 50 days, killing more than 2,000 Palestinians and 70 Israelis. A 2012 fight between the two sides lasted eight days, leaving more than 160 Palestinians and at least six Israelis dead.

One of the factors complicating the attempt to end the current conflict is that Hamas, in its discussions with parties trying to end the fighting, has made demands related to Jerusalem, a disputed city. The person familiar with the situation did not detail these demands but said Israel would never accept them.

Hamas is not the only armed group operating in the Gaza Strip. There are fears that other activists want to extend the last fight, said the person familiar with the situation.

The Israeli operations have drawn strong criticism in recent days after its armed forces razed a building housing several press offices, including that of the Associated Press. Israel, which warned people to evacuate the building about an hour before striking, said it shared information with the United States showing that Hamas had based some of its assets at the facility.

The person familiar with the situation confirmed that Israel had shared confidential information with America about the building, but declined to characterize it other than to say that this suggested Hamas’s presence was significant, including involving activity. operational. The United States has told Israel it should share more information publicly on this intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy declined to comment immediately.

Hamas appears to have many longer-range rockets, which suggests it has increased its stockpile in recent years, the person said. But its weaponry still does not appear to be as sophisticated as that of some other groups in the region known to have relations with Iran. These groups often have more sophisticated weapons like precision-guided drones, for example, the person said.

This suggests that Hamas is still not one of Iran’s main proxies, and that Tehran and the armed group are suspicious of each other. Hamas has Sunni Muslim roots and is heavily focused on Palestinian domestic politics. Iran, whose government is an avowed enemy of the United States, is a predominantly Shia Muslim nation with interests and proxies throughout the region.

The United States is currently engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Iran. Some Republicans have called on Biden to drop these talks due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, but there is no indication that the United States is moving away from those talks in Vienna.

