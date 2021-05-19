UK carbon price trades at 50 when the market first opens





Britain’s carbon price hit £50 as the permits trading scheme debuted on Wednesday after Brexit in the UK. This suggests that large pollutants will face higher costs than EU companies without government intervention.

Price trades drop slightly from £50.23 per ton to £50 per ton, as the UK carbon allowance trade, designed by the UK government to charge per unit of CO2 emissions and to replace UK companies’ participation in a well-established EU carbon trading system, has been awaited for a long time. Loses.

This price is nearly five pounds higher than the EU equivalent, which traded at 52.40 euros per ton (£45.25 per ton) on Wednesday morning.

It’s also well above the £44.74 threshold set by the UK government to intervene to lower prices if the UK government trades above that level for more than a few weeks.

Refinitiv Carbon Research Chief Analyst Ingvild Sorhus, initially convinced that “high prices” were “an attractive asset” for UK carbon allowances, but expects a “nervation” from market participants given that “the supply is too small”. I warned you.

Even if UK prices start above EU prices, “not necessarily going to stay in this state in the future,” she added.

The initial number of futures transactions on the platform operated by Intercontinental Exchange in London was relatively small, and only 26 contracts changed in the first 30 minutes.

The UK will hold its first auction for allowances late on Wednesday, but market participants have warned that the smaller the market, the more volatile compared to the EU.

Carbon prices have skyrocketed in recent months as the government has raised its emissions reduction targets. The EU Emissions Trading Scheme rose from 30 euros per ton in December to 55 euros per ton last week.

The start of the UK’s own carbon program, which left the EU in December, has been complicated by a rapid increase.

According to the so-called British ETS, which closely modeled the European region, large pollutants such as power plants and manufacturers are given certain allowances to cover CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions. If you get polluted above this level, you have to buy more, and if you reduce pollution, you can sell for profit.

Many companies, such as the EU’s steel producers, have warned that in recent months the rate of carbon price hikes has been so high that it makes them competitively disadvantaged with out-of-plan companies.

The EU is considering a carbon border tax to ensure that imports from countries that do not have an equivalent carbon price do not disadvantage their manufacturers.

The EU ETS has played a significant role in pushing coal off the power grid in recent years as prices have risen. This makes low-carbon fuels and renewable energy more attractive.

Climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at FT’s coverage here

