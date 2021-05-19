US grants citizenship to infants born through IVF, surrogacyExBulletin





The State Department has updated its policy regarding granting citizenship to infants born in vitro or through surrogacy. Its previous rules denied citizenship to these children unless they had direct genetic connections to their parent who was a U.S. citizen. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images .

The State Department will now approve U.S. citizenship for children born overseas to same-sex or heterosexual U.S. parents through in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and other means of assisted reproduction.

According to the policy announced Tuesday, the child must be born abroad to married parents and at least one of the parents must be a U.S. citizen. The child must have biological links with at least one parent.

The State Department said this immigration and nationality law enforcement update “takes into account the realities of modern families” and advancements in assisted reproductive technology.

The new guidelines overturn a long-standing rule that viewed children born outside the United States as surrogate mothers as being born “out of wedlock” even when the parents were married. The State Department also required that children born abroad have a genetic or gestational relationship with a U.S. citizen parent.

Under the old standard, several same-sex parents had sued to have their children declared US citizens. The Trump administration has lost two federal cases in as many years because of this issue.

In June 2020, a federal judge ruled that the State Department must recognize the daughter of a same-sex couple as a U.S. citizen since she was born in Canada through a surrogate the year before.

Another case successfully challenged in court involved twins born in Canada to same-sex parents. One child, who was genetically linked to his US citizen father, was granted citizenship, while his brother, who was linked to his Israeli-born father, was denied citizenship.

The judge in that case ruled in 2019 that the child was a U.S. citizen because her parents were married at the time of her birth and therefore the State Department had misapplied the law.

“[The new policy] is a remarkable moment for all LGBTQ families who have fought against the unconstitutional policies of the US State Department, ”said Aaron Morris, Executive Directorate of Immigration Equality, an LGBTQ immigration rights organization, was at the meeting. origin of several federal lawsuits challenging the previous State Department standard.

“It shows that when our community is united and relentlessly pushes back against discrimination, we win. We have once again affirmed that it is not biology but love that makes a family,” Morris said.

