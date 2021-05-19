The Post-Brexit carbon market opens for the first time with carbon prices exceeding 50 per ton.





The UK’s carbon price hit £50 as the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) first began on Wednesday morning (May 19th) after Brexit in the UK.

The new UK ETS is the 4th largest in the world.

The price is now nearly five pounds higher than the price traded on the EU’s ETS, the world’s largest ETS left in December 2020 by the UK as part of the Brexit process. This morning the EU ETS traded price per ton of carbon hit a high of 52.40 euros, equivalent to about £45.25.

It also exceeds the threshold that the UK government has decided to implement as an intervention. If prices trade over £44.74 for more than a few weeks, these prices will be enforced internationally to avoid potential problems and complaints from high-emissions sectors such as building materials, mining, oil and gas. The UK government’s reserve price was £22 per ton, and the Green Group seemed low given that EU prices have risen steadily since 2018 and hit a new high of 53 Euros on May 11th.

Under the UK ETS, power plants and other high-emissions companies are charged for every ton of CO2e they emit in excess of certain limits. They can also sell excess reductions for profit to other companies that have failed to keep them below certain limits. ETS will cover 155 megatons of CO2e in the first year.

Within 30 minutes of the UK ETS launch, 26 contracts were changed. The British government is set to hold its first auction for allowances late on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a Fortune 500 company operating the EU ETS, has been appointed to oversee the UK ETS. ICE claims its approach is consistent with how carbon is calculated under the UK’s 2050 net zero target and climate change law.

This is a story in development and will be updated by edie.

Green economy reaction

In response to the price trend that emerged this morning, Louis Burford, Head of Solutions Sales and Optimization at Centrica Business Solutions, said many companies will have to “significantly improve their beliefs” about decarburization.

Burford said: “Companies will be discussing the amount of requirements they need to buy now and how much they should postpone later. What is clear is that carbon prices are rising and that’s a cost that affects almost all businesses. There are technologies and services that can help those who want to reduce their carbon footprint or go to net zero. By removing the cost of carbon altogether from the book, businesses can avoid the market and avoid betting on what the high carbon price will be. “

Kevin Haines, ESG expert at Sustainable Capital Plc, added: “It could have been negative for the UK to leave the EU’s ETS system, but the establishment of the UK ETS not only plays a key role in keeping the country on track to achieve net zero, it also takes advantage of the transition to global sustainability. And it’s also a unique opportunity to ensure that the city becomes a global emissions trading hub.

“In this way, ETS alone is no substitute for practical and proactive measures to reduce emissions. We must invest in companies that have a real impact towards a greener future.”

The changing face of carbon trading

Carbon pricing schemes have been deployed in 46 national and international jurisdictions to date, and the total value of these mechanisms is estimated to be around $350 billion.

The EU’s ETS is by far the largest in terms of volume cap (1.4 gigaton) and value. The UK’s ETS is currently the fourth largest after Korea, California and the UK. In fact, the UK government faced a legal issue in 2020 that the cap should be higher than the usual level.

Some experts believe that UK ETS could be the second most valuable price because the transaction price of UK ETS is already more than double the Korean and California level and may rise again.

As more and more countries strengthen their climate targets, ETS plans and carbon pricing mechanisms will become more popular and robust around the world in the coming months. U.S. President Joe Bidens’ recent Earth Day summit saw the U.S. commitment to cut emissions in half by 2030 as Japan and Canada strengthen their existing 2030 emission targets.

In the UK, ETS was launched shortly after the advice of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) on the 6th carbon budget was adopted. This is tied to the UK reducing its net emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to its 1990 baseline.

The key question yet to be answered is whether and how the UK and EU will develop and provide a link between the two ETSs that enable two-way transactions. Several major corporations and trading institutions are urged to accelerate the process to address their fears of competitiveness issues. It is stated that links will be considered in UK-EU trade transactions after Brexit.

Sarah george

