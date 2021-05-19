U.S. and Russian foreign ministers to meet in Iceland to ease friction





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to meet Wednesday evening ahead of a possible presidential summit in June with the aim of improving disastrous relations between former enemies of the Cold War.

The face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a meeting of eight foreign ministers in Reykjavik will be the highest level meeting since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Ties have been strained since March, when Biden – shortly after his presidency – said he viewed President Vladimir Putin as a “killer,” prompting Moscow to recall its US ambassador for consultations. The envoy still has not returned. Read more

Washington then imposed sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats for “malignant” activities denied by Moscow, prompting Russia to retaliate in kind. He later banned the US Embassy from hiring local staff. Read more

Given the contradictory prelude, the immediate gains from the Blinken-Lavrov meeting are likely to be modest, even if they could pave the way for a Putin-Biden summit next month.

The idea for the summit was floated by the White House last month, but it has yet to be publicly confirmed. Russian newspaper Kommersant on Monday cited government sources touting Switzerland as the most likely location. Read more

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Lavrov and Blinken will meet after a meeting of the Arctic Council, a regional grouping of eight nations. Talks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. GMT.

Washington’s relations with Moscow are at their post-Cold War lows in years, strained for everything from allegations of election interference in Ukraine and the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“We are not looking to escalate, we are just looking for a more predictable and stable relationship,” said a senior State Department official.

Besides the summit, the talks could address the subject of their diplomatic missions which have been hampered by tit-for-tat expulsions as well as progress on nuclear arms control.

The lower house of the Russian parliament voted on Wednesday to support Moscow’s exit from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries and which Washington abandoned in November under Donald Trump.

Russia, which has said it could complete the withdrawal process in December, has said it will consider staying in the treaty if Biden joins, but has so far seen no sign of it. would happen.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that strategic stability should be among the priorities of a possible Putin-Biden meeting.

Lavrov, 71, has been the face of the Kremlin’s foreign policy since 2004 as Moscow asserted what it says is its rightful place as a world power. Russia has strengthened its military presence in the Arctic and invested in northern infrastructure.

Blinken accused Moscow on Tuesday of making “illegal maritime claims” over the regulation of foreign ships passing through the sea route on Russia’s long northern coast. He said Washington was concerned about the growing militarization of the region. Read more

Lavrov on Monday dismissed NATO concerns about increased Russian military activity in the Arctic, saying Moscow was right to keep its northern coast secure.

He said Moscow would wait and see what Washington meant by stable and predictable ties with Russia.

If this means stable and predictable sanctions, then it is not necessary.

