The UK branch of the Gwyneth Paltrows Goop brand barely avoided being closed for the second year in a row after not filing an annual account.

While living in the UK, the Hollywood actress founded Goop and built it into a global brand covering fashion, food and wellness in their weekly lifestyle newsletter. Paltrow moved the company’s headquarters from the UK to the US after the 2014 separation of consciousness with her husband Chris Martin.

However, the original company Goop Inc Ltd continued to exist as an online retailer evolved into a global brand and opened its first stores in Manhattan, California and Notting Hill. In April, Goop Inc Ltd received an official warning that failure to file an annual account could result in the company being shut down and property deprivation.

The company registrar notified that the company will be removed from the register and disbanded, unless the reason is revealed to the contrary, and that the deadline for Goop’s appeal is June 6th.

According to Company House records, the forced strike action was halted on Friday after the objection was filed.

This is not the first time the company has struggled in the UK under threats such as dissolution in December 2019. Accounts through December 2018 were eventually submitted to prevent closure in July of last year, but accounts for the following year remain open.

Goop Inc Ltd was founded in the UK in August 2011, but went dormant as the brand shifted its business to the US. According to UK regulations, companies can remain dormant for 5 years without filing an annual account.

The company, whose marriage name Guinness Martin, Paltrow is the sole director, is registered in the office of an accounting firm in Worcestershire. Goop did not respond to the Evening Standard on account submissions, but said in a statement: There is no active strike action against Goop Inc.

