This is us: Kevin and Madisons pre-wedding parties think outside the box (RECAP) | Entertainment





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 15 of This Is Us, Jerry 2.0.]

The penultimate episode of the fifth season of This Is Us was filled with pre-wedding parties for the Pearsons, but drama, laughs, and awkward moments abound in Jerry 2.0.

Celebrating the impending marriage of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) attempt to create the perfect bachelorette party and bachelorette party. As unexpected obstacles and challenges arise, the fun celebrations sometimes take a bitter note. Below, we break down each key moment in the pivotal episode.

For the love of Jerry Maguire

The episode opens with a flashback of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Kevin (Logan Shroyer) in theaters where they enjoy a movie that we later learn to be the 1996 Jerry Maguire movie starring Tom Cruise. As father and son agree this is the best movie ever, the past passes by then for a trip to the family cabin after Jack’s death.

Kevin has just returned from a failed pilot opportunity in California and is spending time with new wife Sophie (Amanda Leighton) after a brief stint over long distances. Together, they join mum Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kate (Hannah Zeile), Randall (Niles Fitch) and Beth (Rachel Hilson) for the weekend. Among the main topics of discussion was Randalls’ concern for long distance work with Beth, who was recently offered an internship in Boston. Kevin continues to destroy long-distance relationships, saying Randall will be fine since he and Sophie have done well.

Sophie gets angry and asks Kevin to stop pretending it’s not a big deal because it was difficult for her. In the end, things get tense when he reveals that hell is probably still working in Los Angeles to get more acting gigs, forcing them to go over longer distances. Sophie storms out with Kate lagging behind not far behind and Kevin chooses to calm down by settling in for a viewing of Jerry Maguire with Randall and Beth.

When Beth wanders into the kitchen, she sees Rebecca looking at old family photos and commenting on Jack’s beauty. Rebecca asks why Beth is hesitant about her internship in Boston, and she admits that she is afraid of failure after her ballet dreams were dashed as a teenager. Rebecca tells him that she is too young not to find new dreams and encourages her to choose the job, adding that Beth and Randall are strong enough to go long distances.

After Kevins’ screening of the film, he is inspired to write his own mission statement as Jerrys. He addresses Sophie in the letter, compensating for their previous argument and imagining the future they will have together which ultimately will never materialize since they do not stay together. The moving feeling warms Rebecca who tells Miguel on the phone that being surrounded by her children in love makes her believe that she will find him too.

A tale of two parts

It’s party time as Kate hosts a gathering in California for the ladies and Kev heads to the Pearson cabin in Pennsylvania. During the preparation phase, Beth enjoys seeing Fisherman Randall in his element, Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) worries about putting together a puzzle for the weekend, and Kate encourages Toby (Chris Sullivan) to have a good time. Meanwhile, Miguel (Jon Huertas) can’t wait to get away from Rebecca for the first time in a long time.

While getting ready, Kevin receives a call from Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) who admits that she didn’t think he would answer her new number. She congratulates him on his engagement and new babies, but their conversation is cut short halfway when there is a baby diaper emergency.

The Kevins cabin test

When Kevin arrives with Nicky, Toby and Miguel, he greets Randall and they discuss plans which are quickly thwarted when it starts to rain. Instead, they choose to watch Jerry Maguire who Kevin still loves, and it’s no surprise that it’s a pretty boring bachelorette party. But when Nicky makes a comment about how much Kevin is like Jerry, it causes a stir. Kevin gets defensive and lashes out at Nicky, saying it means he’s marrying Madison just because it’s the right thing to do.

Coming out of the living room Kevin goes to his old bedroom in the cabin and finds his mission statement, when Randall goes looking for him he tells his brother that Sophie called him the other day. Kevin asks Randall, how do you know who you are supposed to marry?

Randall takes this question as a signal to rally the men to their aid, asking them to help warm Kevins’ cold feet around a bonfire. Nicky apologizes for projecting her own troubles onto Kevin, bringing up her first and only love Sally Brooks. Toby is different from himself, offering a cynical view, but blaming his desire for a job as the root of his bad mood. He apparently received munchies for a position in San Francisco, but had no plans to sue him to uproot his family.

As for Miguel, he tells Kevin that he’s learned a lot since falling in love with Rebecca, mainly that things shouldn’t be written in the stars like Rebecca and Jacks’ relationship, but rather that some connections can be. written together. As the party wraps up with the non-sober men drinking beers, Nicky watches Sally online, Toby calls about the job offer in San Francisco, and Miguel calls Rebecca. As for Kevin, he removes the new Sophies contact from his phone.

Madisons hard times

Although she’s sad that her little group of girlfriends can’t make it to her party, Madison appreciates Beth, Rebecca and Kate for making her day special. Singles fashion, Kate brings a model over to the house, but things get awkward when Madison reveals that they used to date them. However, they continue the activity as he undresses for a nude painting session. While the women are sipping cocktails, Kate apologizes for the situation and Madison dismisses her adding that the best revenge on an ex who ghosted her is to marry one of the sexiest men in the people.

When they toast the feeling, someone comments that Kevin knew a good thing when he saw it, but Madison adds that it took a while for Kevin to warm up to her. She says he’s always been nice to her but he’s gotten really stepped up since she got pregnant. Beth tries to reassure her that everything is happening for a reason.

As the women prepare for their next activity, a pre-recorded honeymoon game, Beth goes out for a minute to read an email about a possible job. Rebecca chases after her and discusses the opportunity which includes a position at a ballet conservatory. Beth says conservatories take the joy out of dancing and Rebecca tells her to come in and change it then. Blow us all away, Rebecca says to her stepdaughter, leading to a sweet moment before they enjoy their game of newlyweds.

While Madisons ‘responses are quite comparable to Kevins’ when he envisions their future as empty nesters, he doesn’t say anything else that he doesn’t intend to grow old. This differs from his mission statement in the past to Sophie, but it might not be a bad thing. As the party ends for the night, Kate seeks confirmation from Madison that this marriage is what she wants and she promises that she loves Kevin.

Outside, Rebecca and Beth await their return home and share another sweet exchange as Rebecca thanks Beth for making her feel like a normal person. Beth promises that Shell still needs some encouraging talks with Rebeccas and that they share a hug. When Rebecca arrives home, she is chatting with Miguel on the phone and they have a frank conversation about how scared she is to live in limbo with her Alzheimer’s disease, but they both appreciate the time they have. As for Madison, doubts about Kevin begin to arise when she returns to her pre-recorded gameplay video for the newlyweds.

Will the wedding go off without a hitch as This Is Us wraps up its fifth season? Stay tuned for the final May 25 episode.

This Is Us, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday May 25, 10 / 9c, NBC

