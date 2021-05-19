OWGP Launches £4.2 Million in UK Supply Chain Subsidy





Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) launched 4.2m (4.87m) with grants and customized business support for UK offshore wind supply chain companies.

This package includes the 3.5m Development Grant Funding Competition for innovative supply chain projects and the 700K Wind Expert Support Toolkit (WEST) program for need-focused professional business support.

Subsidies of between 100,000 and 1m are provided for capital and operating expenditures on projects that will have significant growth potential in UK content, jobs and export opportunities.

This latest and largest request is based on 2.5 million grants already allocated to successful businesses in the past 18 months.

Development grants are provided to UK companies and are awarded on a competitive basis with successful proposals that demonstrate long-term business plans and clear ambitions for the sector’s growth.

Eligible applicants can request up to 1m in a single grant application to cover up to 50% of the total project budget.

To date, OWGP has been working on more than 20 offshore wind power supply chain projects, including innovative robotic solutions for welding and component assembly, machine learning solutions to improve wind farm accessibility and O&M decision making, and virtual reality simulation training for offshore wind power. Funded. worker.

In addition, based on the success of the Wind Expert Support Toolkit pilot program, which supported 32 companies in 2020-21, OWGP is now accepting applications for the renewed WEST program.

The 2021 WEST program will provide 700k of need-driven support to more than 60 new and existing offshore wind supply chain companies.

OWGP is working with a framework of professional delivery partners to provide personalized support such as expert advice, market information and business plans to accelerate the growth of UK companies in the offshore wind sector.

OWGP plays a key role in delivering the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and is funded by members of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) with a budget of 100 million over 10 years.

The program, offered by ORE Catapult, supports the growth of UK companies seeking to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities offered by the offshore wind sector worldwide.

Danielle Lane, UK Country Manager for Vattenfall, Co-Chair of Offshore Wind Industry, said: “The offshore wind industry is investing millions of pounds in developing world-class supply chains to enable innovative companies across the country to sign goods and services contracts at home and abroad.

“The UK government recently announced a new proposal for offshore wind supply chain plans for the next challenging CfD auction for project developers.

“Key initiatives such as today’s announcement of the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership will help UK companies join more and more UK companies entering our sector, maximizing the economic benefits of offshore wind for this country.”

Currently, more than 750 companies have registered interest on the OWGP website. You can find additional information about the Grant Funding and Business Transformation programs here.

For more information and to apply, please visit the OWGP website (https://owgp.org.uk/).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos